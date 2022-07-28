Beauty

Mermaid hair: these are the best hair crimpers and tools for creating loose mermaid waves

Posted by
Chloe Burcham
Published
Want an easy summer hairstyle that looks chic and is foolproof to DIY? Enter mermaid waves…

When it comes to summer hairstyles, there’s one major trend that seems to be everywhere right now: mermaid waves. The loose, wavy style is more uniform than the ‘beachy waves’ we’ve been seeing for the last few years – with a flatter S-shape pattern to the hair. Similar to the effect that some people can get when they plait their hair and let it air dry, sculpted waves are a great, relaxed summer hairstyle that suits almost all hair types, textures and lengths. 

But, if your hair texture won’t hold an air-dried plait style, that’s where hair wavers and crimpers come in. An easy way of heat-styling, these tools are honestly fool-proof to use and work on all hair types – plus, because they use heat, you get a much longer-lasting wave than you would when air-drying. 

If the thought of a hair crimper sends shivers down your spine, don’t fret. These are not the crimpers of the 00s. These heat-styling tools have much larger, wider plates to create a loose S-shape to the hair – rather than a frazzled effect. Intrigued? Keep reading for your guide on how to create sculpted waves, plus the best hair tools to get the look at home. 

How to get sculpted mermaid waves

1. Take small sections of hair at a time, clamp the tool near the root (you can decide how high up you want the curl to start). For more waves, take smaller sections or for larger, for looser waves take larger sections of hair. 

2. Hold the hair in the clamp for up to 10 seconds depending on how defined you want the curl to be, then release.

3. Move the tool further down the same section and clamp again until it’s all waved. 

4. Continue this process on your entire head, until you have a wavy, tousled texture.

5. Finish with a texturising spray and separate the waves with your fingertips for an undone look.

Best wavers and crimpers for creating mermaid hair 

