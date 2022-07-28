When it comes to summer hairstyles, there’s one major trend that seems to be everywhere right now: mermaid waves. The loose, wavy style is more uniform than the ‘beachy waves’ we’ve been seeing for the last few years – with a flatter S-shape pattern to the hair. Similar to the effect that some people can get when they plait their hair and let it air dry, sculpted waves are a great, relaxed summer hairstyle that suits almost all hair types, textures and lengths.

But, if your hair texture won’t hold an air-dried plait style, that’s where hair wavers and crimpers come in. An easy way of heat-styling, these tools are honestly fool-proof to use and work on all hair types – plus, because they use heat, you get a much longer-lasting wave than you would when air-drying.