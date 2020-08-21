Nothing beats the feeling of a fresh blow-dry. In fact, blow-dries have always been a popular hair treatment and beauty app Treatwell saw blow-dry bookings increase by 53% in 2019. But with weekly salon visits currently out of the question, it’s a good idea to brush up on your at-home hair skills.

There’s a gust of innovative hairdryers to help you achieve a professional look at home. Splash out now and save on salon treatments in the long run.

Here, we round up the snazzy hairdryers that will transform your hair.