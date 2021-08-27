The best hair extensions for every hair type

Initially, I was surprised at how realistic the extensions felt despite being made of synthetic hair – just like my Afro hair when blow-dried out. During my first attempt at installing the hair, I struggled to get it to blend in, so I took to YouTube to find some tutorials. A lifesaving tip was to plait my hair first, pin the plaits down then clip the extensions onto the plaits – a slightly lengthy process, but it worked.

Once in, I wondered why I’d never used clip-ins before. It took roughly half an hour to get 90% of my head covered. I used the 20-inch lengths in the back and one 18-inch weft in the centre, then left the front of my hair out around my face for minimal blending.

When I walked out of the house with my new hair, I felt super paranoid that everyone was staring but I soon got used to it. After wearing the hair for a day, I found that, like real Afro hair, it tended to get quite tangled as the day went on, so I had to carry a soft bristle brush around to avoid matting.

On top of that, I got hit by a rainstorm which left my own hair frizzy and noticeably a different texture to the extensions. Aside from these minor issues, I’m in love with the extensions and would definitely use them again. They’re a simple way to show off natural hair without any damage, and the affordable price point shows you don’t need to spend loads for good quality hair – synthetic or human.

After: