I’ve massaged my scalp with my head tipped upside-down every day for a week with gloopy Jamaican black castor oil, rubbed garlic cloves onto my roots as an overnight ‘mask’ (I’ve never told anyone that till now), and wore clip-in extensions (above) religiously for years to fake it – the hard metal clips of which ironically caused sparse patches from all the pulling and rubbing.

Hair growth had been my mission up until a year ago, when I decided I didn’t want to spend so much time and money on longer hair, when I probably would want to chop it into a bob once it got long enough to sit on. And as soon as I stopped caring, products came into my life that actually started to make my hair grow like mad – I haven’t measured it, but the evidence is in the photos, and about seven people who see me regularly have commented on the change. As much as I’ve been wary of promoting the idea that one product really can change your hair growth, my finds have been too good to share.