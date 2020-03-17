Used once or twice a week, masks can make an incredible difference to the look and feel of your hair. Here’s how to use them to their full advantage.

Used properly, a good mask has the power to transform your hair – not only in terms of its appearance but also in terms of its health. Whether your hair is victim to constant curling, blow-drying, straightening, bleaching, chemical styling or, if it just looks a bit lacklustre, masks should form part of your weekly hair routine in order to keep the colour looking fresh and the ends looking healthy. It’ll also make it a whole lot more manageable in the long-term.

However, with so many different products out there it’s hard to decipher what’s best for your specific hair type or hair needs. It’s also worth knowing what the best way to use them is in order to make the most of their super powers. Our advice is to smother on a hair mask during a Sunday afternoon at home, leaving it to work its magic while you’re busy doing other things around the house. Here, we’ve spoken to the experts about choosing the products that’ll work the hardest for you and how to really maximise the benefits. How long should you leave a hair mask on for? Paul Percival, co-founder of Percy & Reed, says most masks will get to work within ten minutes, but leaving them on longer provides additional benefits. “The longer you leave it on, the more time it has to deliver extra nourishment and hydration to the scalp,” he says.

Are hair masks best applied onto wet or dry hair? “It really depends on the treatment you’re using,” explains Percival. “Wet hair opens the hair follicles so it is easier for the product to penetrate, however some products are specifically for dry hair due to the formulation,” he adds. So always check the instructions before application. Should you cover your hair after applying a hair mask? The short answer is yes. “Wrapping your hair generates heat which allows the hair follicle to open. The scalp benefits most from this as it allows more hydration which then intensifies the conditioning process, giving superior results,” says Percival. You can use a shower cap or clingfilm – both will work equally as well.

Is there actually a difference between pre-shampoo treatments and conditioning masks? Contrary to popular belief, there is a difference and both have different uses. “Most pre-shampoo treatments strengthen hair, while most post-wash masks work to hydrate and nourish the hair,” says Percival. So depending on what your hair needs most, choose the product you use accordingly. The best masks for all hair types

Phillip Kingsley Elasticizer The OG of masks, this pre-shampoo treatment has really earned its stripes in the hair world. A bestseller for a reason, it works by delivering moisture inside the hair cuticle while also smoothing the outside to seal in moisture, leaving hair super sleek and shiny. Phillip Kingsley Elasticizer, £32 buy now

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask If your hair is dry, damaged or chemically-treated, try this once-a-week mask. Enriched with B-vitamins, rosehip and argan oil along with biotin to help replenish hair, it’ll leave it looking glossy and healthy. It’s suitable for hair that’s had keratin or chemical-treatments or that’s been coloured. Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask, £36 buy now

Percy & Reed Totally TLC Hydrating Mask Recommended for the incredible scent alone, this mask injects hydration into parched, frazzled hair. Suitable for use on coarse, chemically-treated and coloured hair, it’ll help restore shine and strength after the first use. Percy & Reed Totally TLC Hydrating Mask, £22 buy now

