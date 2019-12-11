The best hair masks for every type, every texture, and every concern

If you haven’t entered the all-consuming world of hair masks, then this is the best place to start. Often delegated to special occasions or in a crisis, these super-powered formulas act in ways that not many conditioners can, but not enough of us are using them as often as we should.

While conditioners largely serve to coat the hair and add temporary shine and softness, masks work that bit harder by actually penetrating the hair shaft with their smaller molecules. When left on longer than your standard few minutes, they work over time to deliver much-needed nutrients, traces of which stay long after you’ve rinsed the rest down the drain.