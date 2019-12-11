The best hair masks for every type, every texture, and every concern

Whatever havoc may be wreaked on your strands, you can trust a hair mask to work hard at fixing it. We round up the best formulas for every issue, from dry to damaged.

If you haven’t entered the all-consuming world of hair masks, then this is the best place to start. Often delegated to special occasions or in a crisis, these super-powered formulas act in ways that not many conditioners can, but not enough of us are using them as often as we should.

While conditioners largely serve to coat the hair and add temporary shine and softness, masks work that bit harder by actually penetrating the hair shaft with their smaller molecules. When left on longer than your standard few minutes, they work over time to deliver much-needed nutrients, traces of which stay long after you’ve rinsed the rest down the drain.

If you’re struggling with dried-out, processed hair, then try swapping out your standard conditioner for a mask, leaving it to work its magic for at least 20 minutes. Masks can also be left on overnight with a shower cap for the ultimate treat if needed, but make sure to only do this every so often to avoid your hair becoming over-moisturised.

Scroll on for the best hair masks for every hair type and concern – we’ve tried every single one and can confirm that they’ve beaten all the others. Happy hair days are here.

The best hair masks for coloured hair

  • Davines Minu Illuminating and Regenerating Mask for Coloured Hair

    With botanical extracts, hair is left fortified, gleaming and softened after just 15 minutes.

    £23 at cult beauty

  • Living Proof Restore Treatment Mask

    This rebuilds the hair’s compromised protective layer (a result of colouring) and smooths the cuticle down, meaning strength and shine.

    £37 at space nk

The best hair masks for dry hair

  • Pureology Hydrate Superfood Treatment

    With avocado and coconut oils, this formula replenishes straw-like hair for lasting moisturisation. 

    £28.55 at lookfantastic

  • Maui Moisture Revive & Hydrate Shea Butter Hair Mask

    Rich, intense and buttery, dry hair is no match for this shea-packed mask. Massage into damp ends and leave on for an extra boost.

    £8.99 at superdrug

The best hair masks for curly hair

  • Dizziak Deep Conditioner

    Quinoa protein and babassu oil add strength and shine to curly strands - in fact, just read our entire ode to the wonders of this product.

    £22 at cult beauty

  • Boucleme Intensive Moisture Treatment

    A rich blend of marula oil and prickly pear seed oil wrap each curl in a loving cocoon, leaving them supple and shiny after rinsing.

    £26 at Selfridges

The best hair masks for afro hair

  • Equi Botanics Babassu Deep Treatment Hair Mask

    Highly concentrated and packed with hair-loving butters, a tiny amount of this mask goes a very long way – and leaves behind impossible softness and shine.

    £35 at Janet’s list

  • As I Am Hydration Elation Intensive Conditioner

    Coconut, sugar cane, shea butter and vitamin E all blend together for the most nourishing concoction. 

    £12.30 at lookfantastic

The best hair masks for fine hair

  • Philip Kingsley Elasticizer

    Beloved by pretty much every hair expert and celebrity, this formula restores structure and shine to every hair type, despite being lightweight.

    £16.15 at John Lewis

  • Aussie Calm The Frizz Hair Mask

    Hemp seed extract moisturises weak flyaway strands without weighing them down.

    £6.99 at Boots

The best hair masks for damaged hair

  • Oribe Gold Lust Repair and Restore Conditioner

    Although labelled a conditioner, this formula packs more than enough power to land itself a spot in the mask camp. Even bleached hair is left smoother and shinier, and not just temporarily. It’s worth every penny.

    £48 at space nk

  • Olaplex No 3 Hair Perfector

    The ultimate resurrection for damaged hair, this salon favourite magically whips hair back into shape with a unique bonding formula. 

    £26 at cult beauty

