The best products for every type of mixed race curly hair

By now, it’s common knowledge that what might work miracles on that curly influencer’s coils might not automatically create the same effect on your own strands. As the natural hair movement gains traction and plays an instrumental part in completely changing the curly and afro haired landscape across the globe, our knowledge of hair products has also expanded thanks to YouTube tutorials, celebrities flaunting texture, diverse fashion and beauty campaigns, the rise in black female beauty entrepreneurs, and more representative beauty journalism.

With this knowledge comes the privilege to discern what works best for us individually. Gone are the days of slathering on thick concoctions (marketed as an umbrella remedy for any type and texture), or using up half a bottle of flimsy conditioner that would serve a better purpose as fabric softener. Quite often, being mixed heritage brings its own cocktail of attributes, from skin tone to upbringing, and especially when it comes to hair texture. Many of us have had to discover what works for our hair the hard way – copying our straight-haired friends’ choices or reaching for whatever’s on offer at black hair shops. Even when we spend our hard earned coins on something just because a YouTuber recommended it, it still might not be the right fit because we haven’t considered how different their hair type, density, and texture is to ours.