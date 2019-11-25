These are the hair tools worth adding to your Christmas list
- Posted by
- Lucy Partington
- Published
From wavers to curlers and straighteners, these are the tools you need to know about.
With Christmas just four weeks away (we know) it’s probably about time you started thinking about what you either a) want to add to your ever-growing list and/or b) what you’re going to buy for other people.
Whether you’ve already got your eye on a beauty advent calendar and a skincare gift sets, or maybe a new book or a seriously opulent bottle of gin, the options really are endless.
However, can we also suggest a hair tool of some description? After all, everybody loves the gift of seriously good hair, and let this Christmas be no exception.
From dryers to wavers and portable straighteners and curling tongs, keep reading to see our pick of the latest and greatest products that’ll really go the distance – and will last all the way until next Christmas and beyond.
The best hair tools for Christmas 2019
The best portable hair straighteners
Probably the world’s best cordless straightener, these are powered by lithium-ion, meaning this tool can heat up in seconds. It takes three hours to re-charge them and they last for 30 minutes are maximum temperature. A real revolution.
Babyliss 9000 Cordless Straightener, £250
The best wand for tight curls
If it’s super tight, corkscrew-esque curls you’re after then this is the tool for you. The barrel is 7mm x 10mm and is designed to easily create voluminous curls. It heats up super-fast and has five temperature settings.
Chopstick The Hero Styler, £25
The best hair straighteners for thick hair
With seven heat settings ranging from 100C to 200C, the wide iron plates help lock in moisture and seal the hair cuticle, which helps it glide effortlessly through even the thickest of hair. Plus, this set comes with a chic travel case and tortoiseshell, wide-tooth comb.
Cloud 9 The Alchemy Collection Wide Iron Gift Set, £159
The best does-it-all hair tool
Expensive, yes, but the Dyson Airwrap is a true hero. Using only air, it works to dry and style hair with minimal effort and no extreme heat. It comes with four attachments so you get voluminous curls and waves or a smooth, salon-finish.
Dyson Airwrap Complete Hair Styler, £449.99
The best hairdryer
Made with a professional-strength motor and a patented air filter, this dryer delivers high pressure airflow to enable super-fast drying. Ionic technology helps reduce flyaways for a smooth finish. The ergonomic design makes it easy to hold for both left and right handed people, too.
GHD Air Hair Dryer, £99
The best wand for waves
Tourmaline ceramic technology ensures heat is evenly distributed, and the clever LCD display means you can clearly see what temperature the barrel is at so you can keep an eye on the heat that’s being applied. The deep wave design of the tong helps create effortless waves in next to no time.
Label.m Advanced Pro Triple Barrel Waver 25mm, £72.95
Main image: Getty