Below, Stylist rounds up the best hairdryer in the market for every hair type and texture…
Looking for the best hairdryer for your hair type? You’ve come to the right place. Whether you’ve got wavy, curly, coily or fine hair, finding the best hairdryer for your hair can be difficult. Plus, with so many out there, how do you know which is truly going to be the best one for you?
From lightweight hairdryers that can fit in your hand luggage to famous names like Dyson, ghd and Cloud Nine, there’s a lot to consider when buying a new hairdryer, (plus, a lot of variability in price tags too).
It’s also true that not all hairdryers are made equally, and depending on your hair type (and styling preferences), you’ll want to make sure you choose one that suits all your styling needs. After all, are you looking for a hairdryer that will dry your hair in mere minutes? If so, power and wattage is probably important for you. Want mirror-like shine? A cool button is a must and ion technology is a bonus. If you have curly hair that you want to define and de-frizz, a great diffuser head is a must. If you’re wanting to straighten, you’ll want a skinny nozzle that will ensure the hair cuticle lies flat and smooth. And then, of course, there’s budget. See, there’s a lot to consider when buying a hairdryer.
But luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you. We’ve rounded up the best hairdryers in the UK market – and categorised them so that you can easily figure out which one is right for you. Keep scrolling to discover the best hairdryer for you (your hair can thank us later).
Best small hairdryer: Amika Mighty Mini Dryer
This hairdryer really is small but mighty. At only 6 x 5 inches, it’s dinky enough to fit in your hand luggage with ease (or neatly keep in a drawer at home). It offers 1,200 watts of drying power, which is plenty for most hair types. Plus, it boasts a tourmaline-infused infrared heat that helps to dry the hair from the inside out – limiting damage. Mini but marvellous.
Best budget hairdryer: BaByliss Midnight Luxe 2300 Hair Dryer
This hairdryer is seriously impressive for its affordable price tag. With 2300 watts, it’s seriously powerful and the ionic system also releases conditioning ions to smooth hair and enhance shine. Not only that but its customisable options rival some of the most expensive dryers in the market. There are three heat settings, two power settings plus a cool shot button – so you can tailor your blow-dry to your hair. Brilliant.
Best hairdryer for a salon-worthy blow-dry: Cloud Nine The Evergreen Airshot
What do you expect from a salon-worthy blow-dry? A sleek finish, high shine, zero frizz and long-lasting hold. Well, that’s exactly what you’ll get with this hairdryer: 2,000 watts provide plentiful power, a ceramic mineral-infused heating element ensures your hair is kept healthy and anti-static technology allows you a frizz-free style, every time. Plus, the nozzle is skinny enough to smooth afro hair types. It ticks all the boxes.
Best travel hairdryer: Drybar Baby Buttercup Travel Blow-Dryer
If hotel hairdryers never provide the oomph your hair needs, look no further than this collapsable hairdryer from Drybar. It operates at 1,200 watts – enough to really feel that blast of power – and has a 7-foot cord (ideal when sockets are located in annoying hard-to-reach areas) plus ionic technology. What’s better is that the wave heater allows uniform heat distribution for faster and more even drying on all hair textures. The dream.
Best hairdryer for a speedy blow-dry: Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer
Perhaps the most famous hairdryer in the world and for good reason, the Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer really is one of the very best in the business. With four precise heat settings (100°C, 80°C, 60°C and 28°C) and three speed settings – it allows you to truly control your blow-dry. It includes five styling attachments (including the seriously unbeatable flyaway attachment) and the dryer itself helps reduces static thanks to negative ion technology. Yes, it’s a very expensive hairdryer but it truly is brilliant.
Best hairdryer for straightening curly hair: ghd Helios Professional Hair Dryer
If you straighten and smooth your curly hair with a blow-dry, you don’t need us to tell you how important finding the right hairdryer is. Many just don’t cut the mustard when it comes to smoothing out thick, textured for curly hair. But luckily, this one does. Advanced internal aerodynamics allow airflow to travel at a crazy fast 120km/h, smoothing any strands in its wake. The nozzle is cleverly designed for precise styling and variable heat and power controls allow you a bespoke blow-dry. It’s no wonder hairdressers love this professional hairdryer.
Best for a bouncy blow-dry: Hershesons
Of course, it’s the hairdressers working in salons every single day who really know what makes a great hairdryer stand out from the rest. Which is why The Great Hairdryer from Hershesons ticks all our boxes. Designed by founders Daniel and Luke Hersheson – the ultra-lightweight, quiet motor dryer shows us what we can expect from the next generation of hairdryers. With three nozzle attachments (narrow, wide and diffuser) you’re guaranteed a smooth finish, no matter your style. Plus, it’s as light as an iPhone Max – wildly impressive.
Best hairdryer for a frizz-free finish: MD London Blow Hair Dryer
Another pro-designed hairdryer is this one from MD London. Designed by celebrity hairstylist Michael Douglas, this mini hairdryer is seriously impressive. Weighing just 360g, it packs an impressive amount of power into its compact size. The nozzle is skinnier than others we’ve tried, meaning you get a really strong focus of power to the hair cuticle, which helps to smooth frizz like a pro. It’s also surprisingly quiet for how powerful it is, meaning you can actually have a conversation while blow-drying your hair (of course it was designed by a hairdresser!).
Best hairdryer for shine: Panasonic Nanoe Hair Dryer
Want mirror-like shine? This is the hairdryer for you. It utilises patented nanoe technology, which works to retain the moisture balance in your hair, leaving you with a visibly smooth and shiny blow-dry. In fact, using this hairdryer allows you to maintain around 1,000 times more moisture than a regular hairdryer. It also includes three speed and temperature settings, giving you control over which is best for your hair type and desired style.
Best hairdryer for a bespoke blow-dry: Shark Style iQ Ionic Hair Dryer & Styler
New to the market, Shark’s range of electrical hair tools are set to rival Dyson’s. This professional hairdryer allows you to style and dry simultaneously, thanks to the cleverly designed attachments. The ultimate smoothing brush is great for salon quality softness while the diffuser is adjustable – meaning it circulates airflow from root to tip to enhance your curls. Plus, there’s a cool shot button meaning you can lock in your look for longer.
Best everyday hairdryer for on-the-go: T3 Fit
If you travel regularly, (or maybe stay between yours and your partners house), and want a travel hairdryer that is as good as its full-sized competitors – this is the one for you. You don’t scrimp on any of the features you’d get in a full-sized dryer, it’s just 30% smaller and 20% lighter than most hairdryers. There’s three heat settings, 2 speed settings, a cool shot, ion technology and a 9 foot cord. In short: it ticks all the boxes.
Best hairdryer for healthy hair: Zuvi Halo Hairdryer
This brilliant next generation hairdryer was awarded a Stylist Best Beauty Award. Why? Because it expertly allows you to dry your hair at a non-damaging, low temperature and energy-efficient rate thanks to LightCare technology. There’s no blast of power or heat and yet miraculously, you’re still able to style, dry and smooth your hair in a matter of minutes. It’s also lightweight, quiet and seriously sleek – everything you’d expect from a higher price-point dryer. If you’re concerned about hair damage, this is a fab find.
