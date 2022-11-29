Looking for the best hairdryer for your hair type? You’ve come to the right place. Whether you’ve got wavy, curly, coily or fine hair, finding the best hairdryer for your hair can be difficult. Plus, with so many out there, how do you know which is truly going to be the best one for you?

From lightweight hairdryers that can fit in your hand luggage to famous names like Dyson, ghd and Cloud Nine, there’s a lot to consider when buying a new hairdryer, (plus, a lot of variability in price tags too).

It’s also true that not all hairdryers are made equally, and depending on your hair type (and styling preferences), you’ll want to make sure you choose one that suits all your styling needs. After all, are you looking for a hairdryer that will dry your hair in mere minutes? If so, power and wattage is probably important for you. Want mirror-like shine? A cool button is a must and ion technology is a bonus. If you have curly hair that you want to define and de-frizz, a great diffuser head is a must. If you’re wanting to straighten, you’ll want a skinny nozzle that will ensure the hair cuticle lies flat and smooth. And then, of course, there’s budget. See, there’s a lot to consider when buying a hairdryer.