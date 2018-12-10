The next-gen hairsprays you can count on during party season
- Hanna Ibraheem
Nobody wants to spend ages tonging their hair to perfection only for it to fall out an hour later.
Alongside red lipstick and glittery eyeshadow, strong hairspray is a party season essential. And thankfully, a new crop of innovations means we don’t need to worry about loose curls and flat up-dos.
From clever packaging to high-tech formulas, here are the ones that will keep your hair intact from morning to night…
L’Oréal Professionnel Infinium Pure Hairspray
This silver can was spotted countless times backstage at the s/s 2019 shows. It’s made up of just six ingredients, is hypoallergenic, fragrance-free and doesn’t leave hair feeling stiff.
Design.ME Hold.ME Three Ways Hairspray
This clever cannister has an adjustable nozzle that lets you pick from three levels of hold: light, medium and strong. Simply twist to your desired strength, spray away and you are (quite literally) all set.
Schwarzkopf Osis+ Session Label Super Dry Memory Net
Once spritzed, this ‘memory net’ formula disperses into microscopic droplets to form a fine hold that dries instantly. Smart tech means it even holds hair in shape when brushed through.
Main image: Getty