9 halal products every Muslim woman needs in her beauty stash
Cruelty-free with no chemicals or alcohol, these halal beauty picks are prayer-safe and work wonders.
Over the years, more and more brands are cropping up, offering high quality products in halal formulas for Muslim women.
Halal beauty products don’t use any animal products or alcohol. They also need to be cruelty-free. Some, such as “breathable” nail polish are also specially created so that they can be worn during wudu (washing before prayer).
Here, we run through some of the halal products every Muslim woman needs in her beauty kit.
Farsáli Unicorn Essence
The oil-free berry- packed serum protects skin against free radicals, primes it for make-up, and doubles up as a rosy highlighter. The ultimate multitasker for busy women.
Inglot O2M Breathable Nail Enamel Soft Matte Polish in 507
An advanced polymer in the formula allows both air and water to pass through the polish to the nails for wudu (washing before prayer).
Inglot O2M Breathable Nail Enamel Soft Matte Polish in 507, £11
Saaf Super Hydrating Body Balm
Ideal for dry and suffering skin, this essential oil-rich wonder balm protects and nourishes with anti-irritant ingredients. The mixture of safflower oil, organic beeswax and shea butter provides long-lasting hydration while lavender provides a delicate, relaxing scent.
Saaf Super Hydrating Body Balm, £24.99
Sampure Lasting Shine Hydra Lipgloss
The non-sticky, moisturising formula of this halal-certified lip gloss will win over any lip gloss sceptics out there and comes in eight shades.
INIKA Curvy Lash Mascara
Rich in carnauba wax and vitamin E, this smudge-proof mascara curls and lifts lashes with an intense black pigment. Plus, it’s vegan-friendly, too.
A'kin Supersize Hydrating Micellar Water
This pH balanced cleansing water is enriched with organic coconut water, green tea and cucumber to lift dirt and swipe off make-up on those lazy days.
PHB Anti-Blemish Treatment Gel
A botanical blend of geranium and palmarosa helps to minimise spots and prevent subsequent scarring. Skin-clearing organic seaweed and aloe will also soothe any irritation.
PHB Anti-Blemish Treatment Gel, £18.95
FX Cosmetics Oil-Free Matte Foundation
Cruelty-free and eco-friendly, this liquid foundation provides good coverage with a velvety matte finish for oily complexions.
Lush Jungle Solid Conditioner
Cocoa butter, fig, banana and avocado make this packaging-free conditioner a dream for thirsty hair. Its self-preserving properties means the bar lasts even longer, keeping hair moisturised. Work it between your hands with a little water to activate.
Illustration by May Van Milligen for Stylist