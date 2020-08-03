Beauty

9 halal products every Muslim woman needs in her beauty stash

Cruelty-free with no chemicals or alcohol, these halal beauty picks are prayer-safe and work wonders.

Over the years, more and more brands are cropping up, offering high quality products in halal formulas for Muslim women.

Halal beauty products don’t use any animal products or alcohol. They also need to be cruelty-free. Some, such as “breathable” nail polish are also specially created so that they can be worn during wudu (washing before prayer).

Here, we run through some of the halal products every Muslim woman needs in her beauty kit.

  • Farsáli Unicorn Essence

    Farsali-Unicorn-Essence

    The oil-free berry- packed serum protects skin against free radicals, primes it for make-up, and doubles up as a rosy highlighter. The ultimate multitasker for busy women.

    Farsáli Unicorn Essence, £20

    BUY NOW

  • Inglot O2M Breathable Nail Enamel Soft Matte Polish in 507

    Inglot-O2M-Breathable-Nail-Enamel-Soft-Matte-Polish-in-507-copy

    An advanced polymer in the formula allows both air and water to pass through the polish to the nails for wudu (washing before prayer).

    Inglot O2M Breathable Nail Enamel Soft Matte Polish in 507, £11

    buy now

  • Saaf Super Hydrating Body Balm

    Sampure-Lasting-Shine-Hydra-Lipgloss

    Ideal for dry and suffering skin, this essential oil-rich wonder balm protects and nourishes with anti-irritant ingredients. The mixture of safflower oil, organic beeswax and shea butter provides long-lasting hydration while lavender provides a delicate, relaxing scent.

    Saaf Super Hydrating Body Balm, £24.99

    buy now

  • Sampure Lasting Shine Hydra Lipgloss

    Sampure-Lasting-Shine-Hydra-Lipgloss

    The non-sticky, moisturising formula of this halal-certified lip gloss will win over any lip gloss sceptics out there and comes in eight shades.

    Sampure Lasting Shine Hydra Lipgloss, £13.95

    buy now

  • INIKA Curvy Lash Mascara

    INIKA-Curvy-Lash-Mascara

    Rich in carnauba wax and vitamin E, this smudge-proof mascara curls and lifts lashes with an intense black pigment. Plus, it’s vegan-friendly, too.

    INIKA Curvy Lash Mascara, £25

    buy now

  • A'kin Supersize Hydrating Micellar Water

    Akin-Supersize-Hydrating-Micellar-Water

    This pH balanced cleansing water is enriched with organic coconut water, green tea and cucumber to lift dirt and swipe off make-up on those lazy days.

    A’kin Supersize Hydrating Micellar Water, £25

    buy now

  • PHB Anti-Blemish Treatment Gel

    PHB-Anti-Blemish-Treatment-Gel

    A botanical blend of geranium and palmarosa helps to minimise spots and prevent subsequent scarring. Skin-clearing organic seaweed and aloe will also soothe any irritation.

    PHB Anti-Blemish Treatment Gel, £18.95

    buy now

  • FX Cosmetics Oil-Free Matte Foundation

    FX-Cosmetics-Oil-Free-Matte-Foundation

    Cruelty-free and eco-friendly, this liquid foundation provides good coverage with a velvety matte finish for oily complexions.

    FX Cosmetics Oil-Free Matte Foundation, £6.99

    buy now

  • Lush Jungle Solid Conditioner

    Lush-Jungle-Solid-Conditioner

    Cocoa butter, fig, banana and avocado make this packaging-free conditioner a dream for thirsty hair. Its self-preserving properties means the bar lasts even longer, keeping hair moisturised. Work it between your hands with a little water to activate.

    Lush Jungle Solid Conditioner, £8.50

    buy now

Illustration by May Van Milligen for Stylist

