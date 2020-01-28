These are the 9 best hand creams for dry hands in winter
- Posted by
- Kiran Meeda
- Published
Tender, dehydrated hands seem inevitable over the bleak winter months but Stylist has tested nine hand creams that promise to replenish and smooth parched skin.
Bitter weather, the drying effects of central heating, cycling to work or simply time spent outdoors can all conspire to make your hands coarse and raw.
“The wind and the cold, dry temperatures of winter strip the skin of its natural protective oils and moisture. It’s caused by vasoconstriction – the narrowing of blood vessels, which reduces blood supply to extremities like our hands,” says Dr Aamer Khan, the cofounder of Harley Street Skin.
Inevitably, we reach for the nearest hand cream. But how can you tell if your cream is anything more than pretty packaging? Whether it will leave a greasy residue making it impossible to use your phone or actually hydrate your skin on a deep level?
The Stylist team have used their (ridiculously dry) hands to hunt out the most industrious hand creams that hold the power to rehydrate, nourish cuticles, improve and smooth skin texture. Scroll down for our tried-and tested selection of the 9 formulas that really make a difference.
Best For: Hydration
Aurelia Aromatic Repair & Brighten Hand Cream, £28
Tested by: Lucy Partington, Beauty Editor.
“I’m not usually a hand cream kind of person because I find them too greasy, the scent too heavy and I rarely notice a difference, but this cream has triggered a rethink. The subtle citrusy, slightly woody fragrance isn’t overpowering in the slightest, it absorbs quickly (but that could just be a sign of how dry my hands are), makes my hands feel smoother and more hydrated and isn’t greasy or oily, meaning I can continue doing whatever I was up to before applying it”.
Best For: Long-Lasting Moisture
Lano Rose Hand Cream Intense, £8.99
Tested by Jenny Tregoning, Deputy Production Editor and Food Editor.
“The word ‘intense’ on the packaging gives a clue as to what sort of hand cream this is: thick, ointment-like, rosescented and with serious moisturising power. It’s the sort of cream you want to take five minutes with to really massage into your flaking cuticles and cracked knuckles. And it lasts. While it may feel a little tacky to start with, it does sink in eventually and even after washing my hands (normally the time I reapply my cream), I could still feel the benefits”.
Best For: Quick Absorption
La Mer The Rejuvenating Hand Serum, £95
Tested by Georgina Holt, Executive Director, Stylist Studios.
“In a word: delicious. As with all things La Mer, The Rejuvenating Hand Serum feels super luxe and indulgent. The silky texture and subtle scent are great and the cream absorbs fast, leaving my hands nourished. A little also goes a long way. If I had one (minor) criticism, it would be that it’s quite a weighty bottle to slip into your handbag (which I like to do with a hand cream). However, it does look very pretty perched on my desk”.
Best For: No Residue
Elemis Pro-Radiance Hand & Nail Cream, £29
Tested by: Hannah Moore, Acting Executive Fashion Director.
“It has an instant velvet feeling, good absorption and I became quite addicted after the first couple of uses. Initially, I found the scent overwhelming but it settles into a lovely rose note and it’s smooth not sticky. I have to say, my hands do feel a lot softer and it has really improved the dry, rough texture that winter brings”.
Best For: Intense Moisturising
Eve Lom Time Retreat Hand Treatment, £35
Tested by Alix Walker, Acting Editor.
“Winter really does a job on my hands. They get so dry I can hear them crackle when they make contact with silky fabric. This cream is light – which I love – but really moisturising and seems to turn my grey hands pink again. I can’t say it makes them look any younger but its fragrance is subtle and within 20 seconds it sinks in completely so I can get back to speed typing without slipping around the keyboard”.
Best For: Long-Lasting Value
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm, £21
Tested by Tom Gormer, Photography and Specials Director.
“I walk my dog daily and hate wearing gloves so my hands are exposed to the elements all the time. I’m not a huge hand cream fan and find applying it a massive faff, but you only need a tiny bit of this (one tube will last you all year). Put on too much though and your hands will be greasy. I loved the rosemary and citrus smell, it’s really fresh and holiday-like”.
Best For: Dryness and Exfoliation
Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, £22
Tested by Rob Timm, Art Editor.
“This cream is pretty amazing. It helps deal with the dryness of my hands and slowly but surely is getting rid of some of the hard skin that I’m prone to, especially in the winter. I do find the packaging quite plain – as an art editor it’s my job to notice these things – and it has a rather medicinal smell, but I’m not adverse to this as it makes me feel like it’s really working”.
Best For: Lightweight Moisture
Weleda Sea Buckthorn Hand Cream, £11.95
Tested by Kiran Meeda, Acting Beauty Assistant.
“This fresh, 0range-scented formula contains natural sea buckthorn oil and sesame oil encased in a chic, portable tube. My hands tend to absorb moisture easily, so I love the lightweight texture. A small amount works well, but if you need extra moisture, you can layer on the cream without making your skin sticky. My hands feel a lot more supple than before”.
Best For: Subtle Scent
Clarins Hand and Nail Treatment Cream, £23
Tested by Meriam Ahari, Fitness Editor.
I like this cream’s medium consistency – not too lightweight and not too creamy. I’m adverse to strong fragrances, so tend to buy unscented lotions, but this has a delicate smell – not overpowering. It reminds me of Johnson’s Baby Lotion. It leaves my hands more hydrated than before and I like that I can carry on typing after using it, as it doesn’t leave a thick, greasy film behind.
Main image: Getty Images