Bitter weather, the drying effects of central heating, cycling to work or simply time spent outdoors can all conspire to make your hands coarse and raw.

“The wind and the cold, dry temperatures of winter strip the skin of its natural protective oils and moisture. It’s caused by vasoconstriction – the narrowing of blood vessels, which reduces blood supply to extremities like our hands,” says Dr Aamer Khan, the cofounder of Harley Street Skin.

Inevitably, we reach for the nearest hand cream. But how can you tell if your cream is anything more than pretty packaging? Whether it will leave a greasy residue making it impossible to use your phone or actually hydrate your skin on a deep level?

The Stylist team have used their (ridiculously dry) hands to hunt out the most industrious hand creams that hold the power to rehydrate, nourish cuticles, improve and smooth skin texture. Scroll down for our tried-and tested selection of the 9 formulas that really make a difference.