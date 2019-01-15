11 hand creams, balms and lotions to save your skin this winter

We bet our bottom dollar there’s a hand and nail cream lurking in your bag. Or your desk drawer. Or perhaps the glove compartment of your car. Just like lip balms, hand creams fall into that ‘not sexy but absolutely essential’ beauty category, especially if you don’t want said body parts to appear crusty, flaky and sore.

Plus, hand creams have come a long way. Affordable options can still be picked up with your groceries, but if you want to show off what you’re slathering on, there are plenty of deluxe versions for your digits too.

From cult classics to the latest incarnation of hand creams (hand balm/hand lotion/hand salve), if you’re looking for a new squeeze to get you through the next few months, direct your attention towards these beauties…