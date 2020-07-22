From crystal-infused sticks to bouncy jellies, today’s highlighters are as clever as the are glow-inducing. Here, we round up our favourites – and there’s not a spec of chunky glitter in sight.
When it comes to highlighters, your mind might revert to chunky glitter and high-shine finishes. But today’s innovative formulas deliver a natural finish, whether you’re going for a subtle dewy finish or full-on glow.
While highlighters remain a make-up bag staple for the Stylist beauty team all-year around, there’s something particularly satisfying about the way they catch the sun in the summer.
So, we’ve rounded up our picks of the best highlighters on the high street that will leave your complexion looking brighter, healthier and glowing.
Glossier Haloscope
As well as delivering a natural-looking glow, this Glossier highlighter offers skin benefits, too. The outer layer of the stick is formulated with genuine crystal extracts sans glitter, while the oil-based inner core contains vitamin-rich moisturisers to keep skin hydrated. One swipe and you’re done.
Glossier Haloscope, £18
Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter
Becca’s pressed highlighters have a reputation in the beauty industry for a reason. As well as a choice of 13 different shades, it’s unlike any other powder highlighter thanks to how finely milled it is. Our favourite colour? Champagne Pop.
Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand
High gloss and long lasting, this Charlotte Tilbury highlighter is incredibly easy to use. Simply squeeze the tube so that the highlighter dispenses into the tip and swipe the cushion pad across the high points of the face. Tap out the edges with your finger to blend it in.
L’Oreal Paris Glow Cherie Natural Glow Enhancer Lotion
A multi-tasker at its finest, this L’Oreal lotion can be used in a number of ways. You can apply it directly to bare skin for a subtle glow, add it to your foundation for extra radiance or layer it on the high points of your face as a dewy highlighter. The pearlescent formula also contains hydrating watermelon, which gives it a delicious scent, too.
L’Oreal Paris Glow Cherie Natural Glow Enhancer Lotion, £9.99
RMS Beauty Luminizer
A frequent in make-up artists’ kits and backstage at Fashion Weeks around the globe, this little pot does wonders for your skin. It’s blended with coconut oil and beeswax to nourish skin while making it glow – and yes, it still feels incredibly lightweight on skin.
RMS Beauty Luminizer, £36
Illamasqua Beyond Powder
For subtle radiance, look no further. This powder has a silky finish that sits comfortably on skin. Swirl a make-up brush over the pan and sweep it across your cheekbones, cupid’s bow, the bridge of your nose and brow bones. Instant illumination.
Beauty Pie Pro-Glow Superstrobing Drops
These pipette-style drops may seem scary to use, but they’re actually incredibly easy. Either tap the end of the pipette along areas of the face and blend it out, or add a few drops to your moisturiser or foundation to create your own glowy formula.
Beauty Pie Pro-Glow Superstrobing Drops, £7.34 for members and £28 for non-members
e.l.f. Jelly Highlighter
We know: a jelly highlighter sounds weird, but hear us out. The bouncy texture helps the formula to stretch across your skin, meaning the tiniest amount is enough for high-impact glow. It’s also another versatile option: the formula can be mixed with foundation for an extra dewy finish.
e.l.f. Jelly Highlighter, £4.80
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo
What’s better than one highlighter? Two in one handy compact. This Fenty option is perfect for layering your highlighter to create more depth and extra shine. The formula is a cream-powder hybrid, meaning it blends out and slightly melts onto skin for a smooth finish.
Main image: Getty