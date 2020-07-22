When it comes to highlighters, your mind might revert to chunky glitter and high-shine finishes. But today’s innovative formulas deliver a natural finish, whether you’re going for a subtle dewy finish or full-on glow.

While highlighters remain a make-up bag staple for the Stylist beauty team all-year around, there’s something particularly satisfying about the way they catch the sun in the summer.

So, we’ve rounded up our picks of the best highlighters on the high street that will leave your complexion looking brighter, healthier and glowing.