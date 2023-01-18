I’m a beauty editor and these are my current favourite high street products

I’ve never been the sort of person to think that good beauty products have to be expensive. Instead, I’m all about mixing things up, and while I know some things are worth spending a little bit of extra cash on, there are others that aren’t – plus, the increase in quality and effectiveness from a lot of brands that you’ll find on the shelves of Boots or Superdrug is pretty incredible.

One thing I’ve always been a huge advocate of is affordable sunscreen. It’s something everybody should be wearing every day, so being able to use – and constantly recommend – products that don’t cost the earth is something I’m passionate about. There are already enough sunscreen barriers to put people off (that it’s too thick, greasy, oily, causes breakouts, none of which are true any more) without adding price into the mix.