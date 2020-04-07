The sun may finally be shining, but unfortunately we’re having to spend more time indoors than ever. Our homes, which were once devoted solely to post-work relaxation, have transformed into offices, classrooms and gyms seemingly overnight, and now more than ever we need them to feel like a tranquil oasis of calm during these unsettled times.

Luckily, there’s an influx of new, and rather chic, air fresheners that will breathe stimulating scents into the limited space we have around us. More refined than Febreze, cooler than reed diffusers and better looking than a plug-in, these home fragrances team the high-end notes you’d expect from fancy perfumes with clever air-detoxifying molecules, aromatherapy boosters and stylish formats.