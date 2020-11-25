Since the self care movement candles have become so much more than simply a finishing touch for home decor. And, in a year when we’ve had to learn to sit with ourselves and slow down, candles have for many of us been a comforting companion.

Whether it be for a night of reading or a soak in the bath, candles can set the tone with an atmospheric glow and calming scent. That’s why it’s so important to get it right when it comes to picking a candle that you’ll enjoy making part of your personal rituals and routines.