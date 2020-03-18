Beauty

This is exactly how lavender helps to make you feel calm

Georgia Drew
Lavender products to de-stress

Things are extremely stressful right now, but this natural, calming herb can work wonders in helping to relax your mind.

For as long as we can remember lavender has been hailed as a great natural ingredient thanks to it’s smell. Now, a study has confirmed what we’ve always suspected: it really does make us feel calm. 

The study, which was carried out by Kagoshima University in Japan, found that not only does the plant have stress-relieving qualities, but actually smelling lavender triggers a relaxing effect within our bodies. In short: when the lavender vapor hits the neurons in your nose the calming effects are released. 

So, if you’re feeling the stress right now, try out a lavender-based product when you’re in the shower or if you’re escaping from it all for a short while by having a very-much-recommended soak in the bath. 

By simply changing your bubble bath or shampoo to one of the Stylist-recommended ones below, you can really help to look after your body and mind.

The best stress reliving lavender-scented products

  • Kiehl’s Lavender Foaming-Relaxing Bath with Sea Salts and Aloe Vera

    Stress-relieving lavender products
    Stress-relieving lavender products

    A steaming bath is one of the most enjoyable and effective ways to inhale lavender. Not only does the scent fill the room, but a bath is a sure-fire way to relax anyway.

    Kiehl’s Lavender Foaming-Relaxing Bath with Sea Salts and Aloe Vera, £33

  • Rodin Lavender Absolute Luxury Face Oil

    Lavender De-stressing products
    Lavender De-stressing products

    A great body oil should give off the essential oil’s scent all day and this one does just that without leaving any greasy residue.

    Rodin Lavender Absolute Luxury Face Oil, £80

  • Neom Tranquility Scented Candle

    Lavender Stress-Relieving

    Lighting a lavender-infused candle before bed will help you unwind after a stressful day. Just don’t forget to blow it out before you drift off.

    Neom Tranquility Scented Candle, £46

  • This Works Sleep Plus Pillow Spray

    Some people find it harder to sleep when they’re stressed so pillow sprays like this could help to ease your stress, in turn helping you get to sleep. This one has a potent blend of lavender that claims to work quickly.

    This Works Sleep Plus Pillow Spray, £27.50

  • Natural Spa Factory Wild Lavender, Aloe & Comfrey Root Shampoo

    Lavender de-stressing products
    Lavender de-stressing products

    This Natural Spa Factory shampoo is full of wild lavender which not only smells relaxing, it also boasts antiseptic properties, too. Cleansing your hair with lavender shampoo is yet another way to inhale the soothing aroma.

    Natural Spa Factory Wild Lavender, Aloe & Comfrey Root Shampoo, £12.50

Images: Courtesy of brands 

Stylist Daily