This is exactly how lavender helps to make you feel calm

For as long as we can remember lavender has been hailed as a great natural ingredient thanks to it’s smell. Now, a study has confirmed what we’ve always suspected: it really does make us feel calm.

The study, which was carried out by Kagoshima University in Japan, found that not only does the plant have stress-relieving qualities, but actually smelling lavender triggers a relaxing effect within our bodies. In short: when the lavender vapor hits the neurons in your nose the calming effects are released.

So, if you’re feeling the stress right now, try out a lavender-based product when you’re in the shower or if you’re escaping from it all for a short while by having a very-much-recommended soak in the bath.

By simply changing your bubble bath or shampoo to one of the Stylist-recommended ones below, you can really help to look after your body and mind.