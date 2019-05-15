The best at-home LED beauty gadgets that really work

Increasingly, when you go for a dermatologist-grade facial, you’re given a dose of light therapy within your treatment.

Why? Because LED light (which stands for light-emitting diode) helps to target acne and inflammation whilst boosting collagen production and improving circulation— making it a quick, effective beauty treatment. In fact, LED facials are now becoming so popular that beauty booking app Treatwell reports a growth of 144% in some areas of the UK in 2019 alone.