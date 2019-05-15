The best at-home LED beauty gadgets that really work
- Posted by
- Chloe Burcham
- Published
We’ve rounded up the most effective and affordable at-home LED beauty gadgets that will transform your skin.
Increasingly, when you go for a dermatologist-grade facial, you’re given a dose of light therapy within your treatment.
Why? Because LED light (which stands for light-emitting diode) helps to target acne and inflammation whilst boosting collagen production and improving circulation— making it a quick, effective beauty treatment. In fact, LED facials are now becoming so popular that beauty booking app Treatwell reports a growth of 144% in some areas of the UK in 2019 alone.
And now, thanks to the ever-increasing popularity of the treatment, at-home LED gadgets are also on the rise.
Which is the best at-home LED gadget for you?
Depending on your skincare concern and budget, there are lots of different LED gadgets on the market to suit you. Here we’ve rounded up the best at-home LED gadgets that you can use from the comfort of your couch…
Best for budget beauty: Neutrogena Visibly Clear Light Therapy Acne Mask
This affordable option gives skin a two-minute treatment, helping to target acne and reduce inflammation. It emits both red and blue light through filters to target acne-causing bacteria and reduce the appearance of spots and breakouts.
Neutrogena Visibly Clear Light Therapy Targeted Acne Spot Treatment, £29.99
Best for on-the-spot treatment: Foreo ESPADA Blue Light Acne Treatment
The combination of blue LED light and sonic pulsations in this device helps to zap spots in their tracks. The 30 second on-spot treatment helps to reduce and remove pore-clogging bacteria and speed up skin recovery. The silicone surface also means that the device is kept ultra-hygienic as to not transfer or harbour bacteria.
Best for expert skincare: Dr Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro
It might be expensive, but this new-gen mask really works. Combining no less than 100 red LED lights (to stimulate collagen and reduce pigmentation) and 62 blue LED lights (to bust acne-causing bacteria) this hi-tech mask has three treatment options, depending on your skin concern. Over a 10-week period of daily use, 97% users noted visible improvements in fine lines and acne.
Best for a comfortable fit: CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask
A favourite among celebrities like Adwoa Aboah and Suki Waterhouse, this face mask is made from patented flexible silicone. Not only does this mean it wraps around the face perfectly for an all-over treatment, it’s also comfortable to wear.
Best for supercharging your skincare: Foreo UFO Smart Mask
This unique techy-tool boosts the efficacy of skincare by combining sonic pulsations, temperature and LED light to open the pores and push the product deeper into your skin. Red LED light works to stimulate collagen production for younger-looking skin, green light helps to boost radiance and blue light kills acne-causing bacteria. Expect clearer, glowy looking skin in just one use.
Foreo UFO Smart Mask, £169
Images: Courtesy of brands