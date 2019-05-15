Beauty

The best at-home LED beauty gadgets that really work

Posted by
Chloe Burcham
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
best-led-light-skincare-devices-gadgets-use-at-home-light-therapy

We’ve rounded up the most effective and affordable at-home LED beauty gadgets that will transform your skin.

Increasingly, when you go for a dermatologist-grade facial, you’re given a dose of light therapy within your treatment. 

Why? Because LED light (which stands for light-emitting diode) helps to target acne and inflammation whilst boosting collagen production and improving circulation— making it a quick, effective beauty treatment. In fact, LED facials are now becoming so popular that beauty booking app Treatwell reports a growth of 144% in some areas of the UK in 2019 alone.

And now, thanks to the ever-increasing popularity of the treatment, at-home LED gadgets are also on the rise.

Which is the best at-home LED gadget for you?  

Depending on your skincare concern and budget, there are lots of different LED gadgets on the market to suit you. Here we’ve rounded up the best at-home LED gadgets that you can use from the comfort of your couch…  

You may also like

“I booked myself in for a £1,700 facial, and this is what happened next”

  • Best for budget beauty: Neutrogena Visibly Clear Light Therapy Acne Mask

    Neutrogena-Visibly-Clear-Light-Therapy-Targeted-Acne-Spot-Treatment

    This affordable option gives skin a two-minute treatment, helping to target acne and reduce inflammation. It emits both red and blue light through filters to target acne-causing bacteria and reduce the appearance of spots and breakouts.

    Neutrogena Visibly Clear Light Therapy Targeted Acne Spot Treatment, £29.99

    buy now

  • Best for on-the-spot treatment: Foreo ESPADA Blue Light Acne Treatment

    Foreo LED light
    Best LED beauty gadgets to use at home: Foreo LED light

    The combination of blue LED light and sonic pulsations in this device helps to zap spots in their tracks. The 30 second on-spot treatment helps to reduce and remove pore-clogging bacteria and speed up skin recovery. The silicone surface also means that the device is kept ultra-hygienic as to not transfer or harbour bacteria.  

    Foreo ESPADA Blue Light Acne Treatment, £129

    buy now

  • Best for expert skincare: Dr Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro

    Dr Dennis Gross LED Mask
    Best LED beauty gadgets to use at home: Dr Dennis Gross LED Mask

    It might be expensive, but this new-gen mask really works. Combining no less than 100 red LED lights (to stimulate collagen and reduce pigmentation) and 62 blue LED lights (to bust acne-causing bacteria) this hi-tech mask has three treatment options, depending on your skin concern. Over a 10-week period of daily use, 97% users noted visible improvements in fine lines and acne

    Dr Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro, £430

    buy now

  • Best for a comfortable fit: CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask

    currentbody-skin-led-light-therapy-mask

    A favourite among celebrities like Adwoa Aboah and Suki Waterhouse, this face mask is made from patented flexible silicone. Not only does this mean it wraps around the face perfectly for an all-over treatment, it’s also comfortable to wear.

    CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask, £249

    buy now

  • Best for supercharging your skincare: Foreo UFO Smart Mask

    Foreo UFO mask
    Best LED beauty gadgets to use at home: Foreo UFO mask

    This unique techy-tool boosts the efficacy of skincare by combining sonic pulsations, temperature and LED light to open the pores and push the product deeper into your skin. Red LED light works to stimulate collagen production for younger-looking skin, green light helps to boost radiance and blue light kills acne-causing bacteria. Expect clearer, glowy looking skin in just one use. 

    Foreo UFO Smart Mask, £169

    buy now

Images: Courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Author

Chloe Burcham

Recommended by Chloe Burcham

Beauty

“I booked myself in for a £1,700 facial, and this is what happened next”

That’s almost £18 per minute.

Posted by
Lucy Partington
Published
Beauty

This is how to treat an unexpected spot, according to Meghan Markle’s facialist

The cover-up process involves eyeshadow primer

Posted by
Lucy Partington
Published
Beauty

The best biodegradable facial wipes for removing make-up

Instant cleansing without harming the environment.

Posted by
Ava Welsing-Kitcher
Published
Beauty

“The budget moisturiser that gave me the luxury skin of my dreams”

We don't use the phrase ‘life-changing’ lightly.

Posted by
Moya Lothian-McLean
Published
Beauty

14 beauty experts on the products they actually buy

There's everything from lip balms to foundations, leave-in conditioners to perfume and face oils.

Posted by
Lucy Partington and Hanna Ibraheem
Published