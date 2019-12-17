Claudia Winkleman tested 20 lip balms for winter, and these are her honest thoughts

I love a lot of things: omelettes, Marmite, buckled boots, winter. But you could say my first true love is lip salve. They’re small, luxurious (seriously, buy someone you love a great lip balm, they’ll never get over it) and can make a grouchy Tube ride, a shed-load of traffic, a dull date or a broken buckle on a beloved boot all slightly more bearable.

The amazing people at Stylist sent me a whole load to try. I’ll cover some key factors: the look (vital – if it’s going to live in your coat pocket for months you have to want to get it out), penetration (I’m not being filthy, these things have got to do some work, fancy packaging is simply not enough) and I’m going to give each one an adjective – an epithet, if you will.

A Vaseline tub, for example, is not the answer to chapped lips (too much of an exterior film) but makes me feel deeply industrious. So, let’s buckle up and get to work.