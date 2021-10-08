The thought of a pigmented oil-based product may deter many from using these products but Dr Shaikh attests to their efficacy, especially as we draw nearer to winter.

“Lip oils are a good way to provide moisture to the skin and avoid dry, chapped or cracked lips which are more prevalent in the colder months. Aesthetically, lip oils are sometimes avoided as they can leave a shiny finish, however the shine should fade quickly once the oil has penetrated the skin.”

Hyaluronic acid is a star ingredient to look out for when shopping for a lip oil, she explains. “Make sure to look for an ingredient list that contains naturally-sourced oils as opposed to synthetic variants as these ingredients are said to mimic the lipid content of skin to protect, hydrate, and accentuate lips.”

Many of us know how drying lipsticks and lip stains can often be but Dr Shaikh says that “aesthetically, lip oils can be used as an alternative to lipstick when they include a coloured tint.” They will give a glossier effect than using lipstick on its own though, she explains. Essentially, “a tinted lip oil with top-tier ingredients can be a good two-in-one and help keep lips soft and protected without the need for having too many products - oils, lipsticks & balms - in your makeup bag.”

So with all of that in mind, here’s a mini roundup of some of our current favourites…