We tested 3 different lip products by eating burgers, and this is what happened

Hanna Ibraheem, senior beauty writer:

“I usually forego wearing colour on my lips. Not because I necessarily prefer the look of a tinted balm, but because I’m the kind of person that dives head first into their lunch and would finish my meal with colour smeared all over my chin.

“But when it comes to liquid lipstick, it’s a different ballgame. Synonymous with the words ‘long-lasting’ and ‘staying power’, these (albeit, slighter heavy) formulas dry down to lips and usually do not budge.

“I applied KVD Vegan Beauty’s XO Vinyl Lip Cream in Tulip as precisely as possible and gave it enough time to fully dry, to make sure I tested its lasting abilities properly. Then once my food arrived, I got to work.

“Once I demolished my meatball sub and fries, I checked my lips in a mirror and was pleasantly surprised. The colour had dulled down very, very slightly but my lips were still vibrantly red. And while there was some smudging around the edges - particularly over my upper lip - it was minimal and easy to fix, considering I was wearing a bold red.

“If you’re looking for a lip product that can withstand a Friday night gins or a Sunday roast in equal measure, try this.”