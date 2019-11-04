The most fabulously festive bath bombs from Lush’s Christmas collection
- Megan Murray
- Published
The Lush Christmas collection is here – hooray! Seeing as we have a serious penchant for bath bombs, we’ve picked out the most fun and festive from the range for you to try.
Lush’s bath bombs have been delighting us for a whopping 30 years, and for good reason. The cult cosmetics brand has a huge range of those fizzing, colourful and sometimes glittery bath-bound delights, which gets even more exciting at Christmas.
That’s right, as winter rolls around the selection gets even sillier – getting a big thumbs up from us. Think talking elf heads, the world’s tiniest disco ball and sparkles galore. Coupled with soothing scents and moisterising properties, we’ve never been more excited to get in the bathroom.
We’ve picked out our favourite bath bombs from the new Christmas collection, each one bringing a big Cheshire Cat grin to our faces. Whether you’re looking for something to help you calm down or that will just take a great picture, we think you’ll find it here.
Chris the Camel
Watch as Chris’s magic carpet fizzes and flows into your bath water, releasing warming black pepper oil, rich date syrup (great for softening skin) and uplifting Brazilian orange oil. Not only does it smell super festive, it’s the gift that keeps giving, big enough to last you through several baths.
Snow Fairy
Where would this list be without this classic? Every year we feel the excitement gathering around the release of the legendary Snow Fairy products, and we love the design of 2019’s bath bomb. Its unique scent will fill your bathroom with sugary joy, while your water turns a delightfully rosy hue.
The World's Smallest Disco
Has there ever been a bath bomb with such a smile-inducing name? We don’t think so! This teeny, tiny disco ball will bring the party to your bathroom with uplifting lime and grapefruit oils that dance in the air. Not only do we love that it turns the water an inky onyx, but a dash of popping candy adds an extra something.
Elf Bomb Bomb
This little guy has just taken bath bombs to the next level. Support the Elf Bomb Bomb gently above the water and release his jaw to watch him laugh, as the clever mechanism bobs up and down. As if this wasn’t fun enough, its made from a cheeky blend of cinnamon leaf, ginger and grapefruit which will uplift, refresh and warm.
Cinnamon Orange Bath Tablet
If we could capture the scent of a warm and cosy Christmas, it would be exactly how this oil tablet smells. Cinnamon, cloves, Brazilian orange oil, evening primrose oil and cocoa butter blend to cocoon skin in a blanket of nourishment. Break off a piece and run under the tap to melt, or dunk the whole thing in - one tablet is about four baths’ worth.
Shoot For The Stars
Have your very own starry night with this pretty bath bomb, perfect for a soothing night in of self-care. The Fair Trade organic cocoa butter stars will help moisterise your skin, while bergamot oil uplifts and Brazilian orange oil refreshes.
Snowman Bath Melt Tablet
With Sicilian lemon and a warming blend of butters and oils, this is ideal for anyone needing a little bit of zing in their winter bath.
Images: Lush