The most fabulously festive bath bombs from Lush’s Christmas collection

Lush’s bath bombs have been delighting us for a whopping 30 years, and for good reason. The cult cosmetics brand has a huge range of those fizzing, colourful and sometimes glittery bath-bound delights, which gets even more exciting at Christmas.

That’s right, as winter rolls around the selection gets even sillier – getting a big thumbs up from us. Think talking elf heads, the world’s tiniest disco ball and sparkles galore. Coupled with soothing scents and moisterising properties, we’ve never been more excited to get in the bathroom.