Luxury, like most things in life, means something a little different depending on who you’re speaking to. If you’re a beauty enthusiast though, luxury likely refers to the products designed by world-renowned experts, award-winning master perfumers and celebrity make-up artists that come with a price tag to match. It definitely does for us.

This year, we’ve condensed the myriad luxury launches and innovations into an edit of the products we believe deserve a best-in-show title. Love Dr Barbara Sturm? She’s in here. Or perhaps you’re more partial to Diptyque, Ouai or Swedish perfumer Maya Nije? Of course, they’re in here too.