15 best luxury beauty gifts for Christmas 2021, hand-picked by Stylist’s beauty team
Whether you’re gifting yourself or someone else this year, we’re here to help you shop smarter sans the stress. So, without further ado, here are the best luxury beauty gifts to spend on today.
Luxury, like most things in life, means something a little different depending on who you’re speaking to. If you’re a beauty enthusiast though, luxury likely refers to the products designed by world-renowned experts, award-winning master perfumers and celebrity make-up artists that come with a price tag to match. It definitely does for us.
This year, we’ve condensed the myriad luxury launches and innovations into an edit of the products we believe deserve a best-in-show title. Love Dr Barbara Sturm? She’s in here. Or perhaps you’re more partial to Diptyque, Ouai or Swedish perfumer Maya Nije? Of course, they’re in here too.
From skin, hair and scalp care, to make-up, fragrance and candles, shop splendidly this year. We think you more than deserve it.
Les Fleurs Eau de Parfum by Maya Nije
Established in 2016, artisanal perfume maker Maya Nije creates small-batch vegan and cruelty-free scents to capture emotions and memories in olfactory moments. This scent, inspired by a 1970s song of the same name, is sweet, crisp and bright with citrusy bergamot, jammy fig, neroli, magnolia and woody musk.
Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser
Rubber stamped by skincare expert Caroline Hirons, Tata Harper’s Regenerating Cleanser is suitable for all skin types. It helps purge congested pores and resurface skin to reveal bright, clear, smooth skin.
Darling Candle by August & Piers London
“There is only one you. You, with all your heart, soul, weird, wonderful. You, with all your imperfect,” reads the box of monochrome long-handle matches that comes with the August & Piers Darling candle.
A moment of sensuous tranquillity, the Darling candle blends rose with violet and grounding cedarwood. A brand beloved by supermodels and celebrities alike, light up your home with a heartwarming fragrance this Christmas.
Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm
Transform your evening skincare routine with a pastel green balm-to-oil cleanser that breaks down stubborn make-up, SPF and environmental grime without vigorous rubbing or harsh ingredients.
Essential oils of lime, bergamot and orange blended with sunflower and ginger root cleanse and soothe stressed winter skin, while the brand’s patented ingredient Echinacea GreenEvy deeply moisturises, smooths and evens out skin’s tone and texture.
Shop Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm at Cult Beauty, £32
Shani Darden Skincare Intensive Eye Renewal Cream with Firming Peptides
Celebrity aesthetician and eponymous founder Shani Darden developed this luxuriously intensive eye cream to soothe, firm and brighten the delicate skin around your eye.
A combination of collagen-promoting peptides, illuminating silk-tree extract, fine-line busting niacinamide and skin-barrier repairing ceramides, apply after cleansing and toner, twice a day.
Shop Shani Darden Skincare Intensive Eye Renewal Cream with Firming Peptides at Cult Beauty, £62
Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick
A creamy compact burst of colour, the Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks multi-purpose blush stick can be used on the cheeks, lips and eyelids. Easy to use, the formula melts into skin for a diffused, healthy flush of colour.
Baby Cheeks comes in six shades ranging from a deep red to light pink, dusky peach and bright coral.
The Nue Co. Forest Lungs
Dubbed an “anti-stress” scent, The Nue Co. designed the Forest Lungs fragrance to melt away tension using replicas of molecular compounds produced by our leafy green tree friends, technically known as phytocides.
The creation of award-winning and world-renowned perfumer Guillaume Flavigny, expect bursts of warm smoky wood and bright clear citrus, intermingled with vetiver, benzoin and pine.
Ouai Leave-In Conditioner Jumbo
The brainchild of celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, Ouai Haircare is a brand inspired by the effortless beauty and style of Parisian women. The leave-in spray is Atkin’s secret to tousled, textured hair that’s protected from dehydration, tangling and heat damage.
Enriched with protective and repairing vitamin E and moisturising amino acids, spray liberally to nourish strands from roots to ends.
Diptyque Vetyver Scented Candle
Shorter and darker days don’t necessarily mean you can’t enjoy the best of the great outdoors. Enter the Diptyque Vetyver candle, a scent that infuses air with rich notes of earthy vetiver, juniper and cedarwood.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Balancing Hair and Scalp Serum
Tend to your scalp with celebrity skincare founder Dr Barbara Sturm’s Balancing Scalp Serum. A natural ingredient complex of Japanese camellia, brown and green algae and lavender address any irritation, redness, flaking and itching while pro-vitamin B5 repairs and protects the hair shaft.
Best used outside of your hair washing routine, apply to a wet or dry scalp and massage in using your fingertips. Leave to work its magic.
Shop Dr. Barbara Sturm Balancing Hair and Scalp Serum at Selfridges, £80
Suqqu The Cream Foundation
A dewy option professional make-up artists swear by, Japanese brand Suqqu’s cream foundation melts into the skin for an even and seamless glowing base.
Available in 23 shades across three different undertones (pink-beige, beige and yellow-beige), the product goes through three stages as it wears down; a fresh sheer glow, followed by a radiant glow and eventually settling into a natural dewy glow.
Dyson Corrale in Prussian Blue
It took seven years and £25 million in research and development to bring Dyson’s “flexing plate” hair straighteners but, wow, was it worth the wait.
Able to mould around the hair, you’re afforded more control over style, speed and direction – meaning you can work more evenly down the shaft. Suitable for all hair types, the device is cord free and has intelligent heat control technology to avoid excess damage. It’s also now available in this deep Prussian blue colourway.
Fable & Mane HoliRoots Hair Oil
Created by siblings Nikita and Akash, Fable & Mane is a brand inspired by their family’s Indian heritage and hair oiling rituals.
This hair and scalp treatment oil is enriched with the evergreen and Ayurvedic shrub, ashwagandha, which helps to reduce inflammation and address skin concerns such as psoriasis, eczema and dandruff. Massage into dry hair and scalp before your shampoo and conditioner routine for nourished, smooth hair.
Susanne Kaufmann Nourishing Herbal Whey Bath
Susanne Kaufmann’s bath treatment treats, moisturises and soothes skin during bathing. It also smells exactly how relaxation feels. Expect scent clouds of linden flower extract and chamomilla flower extract to float up from the warm water and carry your troubles and worries away.
Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask
One of cult-brand Olaplex’s most anticipated launches, the No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask works by repairing fragile hair damaged by heat, chemical or colour treatments, leaving you with a supple, soft, moisturised mane.
Shop Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask at Lookfantastic, £26
