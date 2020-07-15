Best make-up bags to store your beauty stash and keep it organised
From washable cases to the best ones for travelling, here’s our round up of the best make-up bags on the high street.
Now that commuting, holidays and outings with friends are slowly beginning to resume, you might be looking for a make-up bag to help keep your beauty products in order while you’re out and about.
From waterproof and travel-friendly to sustainable and washable, there’s a wide range of make-up bags available on the high street. Here, we round up the ones that aren’t only functional but look great, too.
Best make-up bags on the high street
Best make-up bag when you're short on time: The Flat Lay Co. Mini Open Flat Makeup Bag in Blush Pink
Like the name suggests, the Flat Lay Co.’s make-up bags completely flatten down to let you spread out your products. It also doubles up as a cosmetics mat to protect the floor against spillages or smudges.
Best sustainable make-up bag: Feelunique Sustainable Makeup Bag
Made from FSC-certified sustainable paper, this make-up bag is waterproof, durable, washable and can even be ironed.
Best make-up bag for travelling: Space NK Travel Bag
Available in five colours, this practical bag is perfect for keeping your cosmetics together, and the transparent panel makes it easy to see what is inside. It can be cleaned with a simple wipe down.
Space NK Travel Bag, £24
Best make-up bag for organisation: Anya Hindmarch Make-Up Pouch
Inspired by designer Anya Hindmarch’s obsession for organisation, this make-up bag – which is available in seven colours – has a compartment for everything. Plus, there’s a separate section for your brushes to keep them clean and in good condition.
Best make-up bag to chuck in your handbag: Elizabeth Scarlett Giraffe Velvet Travel Pouch
Perfect for any occasion, this gorgeous velvet pouch is embroidered with a family of giraffes nibbling the leaves of a tree. Plus, the vivid orange background makes it easy to spot in your handbag.
Best make-up bag for customised storage: Begin Magic Small Make up Box
Made from water-resistant structure, this make-up bag has adjustable compartments to let you customise how you store your beauty collection. It also has make-up brush slots to keep your brush bristles protected.
Begin Magic Small Make up Box, £25.99
Best make-up bag for easy cleaning: Ted Baker Vanitee Bow Detail Make-Up Bag
Available in two colours (pink and grey), this Ted Baker bag has a simple design, is easy to wash and features the brand’s classic bow on the front.
Images: Courtesy of brands