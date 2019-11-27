The best make-up gift sets for Christmas 2019

If you’re into beauty products, you’ll undoubtedly love receiving a make-up gift set for Christmas. It makes total sense. Not only does buying beauty in gift set form usually get you more bronzer for your buck, they offer you the chance to try out new products that you might never have tried, too.

So whether you’re eyeing up a gift set for someone else, or if you’re looking for a link to subtly drop in your family WhatsApp group as a useful hint for what you’d like to receive, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve trawled the internet beauty aisles instead, curating the very best edit of make-up gift sets, containing products our beauty team know and love, available this year.

Between the fancy lipstick vaults and handy Christmas crackers, there’s something for all budgets and all beauty vibes. So keep scrolling for our pick of the best make-up gift sets this Christmas 2019, from Shiseido to Charlotte Tilbury, Bobbi Brown to Becca.