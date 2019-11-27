Whether you’re on the hunt for a stocking filler, Secret Santa gift or full-blown present, if there’s a beauty lover on your to-buy-for list, we have a feeling they might like one of these incredible make-up gift sets.
If you’re into beauty products, you’ll undoubtedly love receiving a make-up gift set for Christmas. It makes total sense. Not only does buying beauty in gift set form usually get you more bronzer for your buck, they offer you the chance to try out new products that you might never have tried, too.
So whether you’re eyeing up a gift set for someone else, or if you’re looking for a link to subtly drop in your family WhatsApp group as a useful hint for what you’d like to receive, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve trawled the internet beauty aisles instead, curating the very best edit of make-up gift sets, containing products our beauty team know and love, available this year.
Between the fancy lipstick vaults and handy Christmas crackers, there’s something for all budgets and all beauty vibes. So keep scrolling for our pick of the best make-up gift sets this Christmas 2019, from Shiseido to Charlotte Tilbury, Bobbi Brown to Becca.
The best make-up gift sets for Christmas 2019
Shiseido ControlledChaos Mascara Holiday Gift Set, £25
The gigantic brush on Shiseido’s ControlledChaos mascara delivers super-fluffy, super-bold lashes, and this set also includes a classic pillar box red lipstick, as well as a gentle (but sturdy) make-up remover to get rid of it all at the end of the day.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Melt Proof Brow Kit, £34
Any brow enthusiast will love this eyebrow kit. Uniting three bestsellers, you’ll receive the brilliant dipbrow pomade, dipbrow gel and no.12 brush.
Dior Rouge Dior Couture Collection Lipstick Set, £138
A rather fancy lipstick line-up, these five Dior shades come complete with a couture, crystal-embellished case.
Iconic London Glammed Up, £38
Perfect for your most glamorous friend, Iconic London’s Glammed Up kit contains the bestselling Prep-Set-Glow for luminous skin, plus a Lip Plumping Gloss and Boom Lash Mascara.
Milk Makeup Meet the Fam, £39
An ideal intro to the brand, Milk Makeup Meet the Fam is a travel-friendly kit containing the Hydro Grip Primer alongside Cooling Water, Watermelon Brightening Serum, KUSH Mascara, Glow Oil Lip + Cheek in ‘Glimmer’, Highlighter in ‘Blitzed’ and Bronzing Stick in ‘Baked’.
NARS Never Enough Mini Lipstick Coffret, £33
The chicest lip quad we’ve probably ever seen, this NARS Never Enough Mini Lipstick Coffret would put a smile on anyone’s lips.
Bobbi Brown House of Luxe Lipstick Collection, £299
Every year there’s a big lip blow out present. This year it comes courtesy of Bobbi Brown – just look at this House of Luxe Lipstick Collection. Woah.
MAC Sprinkle of Shine Kit, £39
MAC’s cute little Sprinkle of Shine Kit is the perfect stocking filler for anyone who’s beauty obsessed.
Becca Your Glow-To Glow Primer, Highlighter & Lip Kit, £30
Love your glow? This Becca Primer, Highlighter & Lip Kit is perfect. It contains Becca’s Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in the bestselling shade Champagne Pop, a mini 15ml of Backlight Priming Filter plus the Ultimate Lipstick Love in Orchid.
Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Eyes Set, £25
Complete any eye look with Charlotte Tilbury’s Legendary Eyes Set. This mini duo contains a Rock ‘n’ Kohl Eyeliner, plus a smaller-sized sample of Charlotte Tilbury’s award-winning Legendary Mascara.
