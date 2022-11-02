Make-up is a great tool for experimenting with your look yet every so often we all find ourselves in a make-up rut. Luckily for us, 3ina make-up is here to shake things up. Tired of the same old lipstick? Try a neon hue. Bored of your go-to smokey eye? Mix things up with a coloured mascara. Cheaper and with less commitment than changing up your hair colour, experimenting with make-up is a great way to give yourself an instant mood boost.

So, if you’re a fan of bold, experimental make-up: you’ll love 3ina. The Spanish brand is all about colour – offering playful, fun and fearless cosmetics with ultra rich pigments and long-lasting wearability. Plus, it’s pleasingly affordable. With most products sitting around the £10 mark, 3ina allows you to experiment without breaking the bank.