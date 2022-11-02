From coloured eyeliner to pigment-packed lipstick, if you’re a fan of bold make-up, you’ll love 3ina…
Make-up is a great tool for experimenting with your look yet every so often we all find ourselves in a make-up rut. Luckily for us, 3ina make-up is here to shake things up. Tired of the same old lipstick? Try a neon hue. Bored of your go-to smokey eye? Mix things up with a coloured mascara. Cheaper and with less commitment than changing up your hair colour, experimenting with make-up is a great way to give yourself an instant mood boost.
So, if you’re a fan of bold, experimental make-up: you’ll love 3ina. The Spanish brand is all about colour – offering playful, fun and fearless cosmetics with ultra rich pigments and long-lasting wearability. Plus, it’s pleasingly affordable. With most products sitting around the £10 mark, 3ina allows you to experiment without breaking the bank.
From bold eyeshadow and neon liners to coloured mascara and longwear nail varnish, here are the 11 best 3ina make-up picks, as chosen by team Stylist…
11 best 3ina make-up buys as chosen by Stylist
3INA Chubby Lipstick
Unlike any other balm you’ll have ever tried, this pigment-packed lip balm glides on effortlessly, saturating lips in long-wearing colour. Plus, the pencil design makes application a dream.
3INA Makeup Highlighter
Perfect for adding a beam of light to the skin, this long-wearing, highly-pigmented powder creates a lit-from-within glow. Dust over the high points of the face (plus your décolletage, shoulders and arms if you’re feeling fancy) for a dewy, healthy-looking radiance.
3INA Makeup Intense Lipstick
This creamy, highly-pigmented lipstick stays in place for hours while still feeling ultra-comfortable on the lips (which lipstick lovers will know is no mean feat). Shade 310 really is the most universally flattering red. Love.
3INA Makeup The Colour Mascara
If you’re wanting to give coloured mascara a try, 3ina has your back. There are neon pink, yellow, orange and blue shades available and each apply like a dream, adding length, volume, lift and colour in one.
Shop 3INA Makeup The Colour Mascara at Lookfantastic, £12.95
3INA Makeup The 24H Foundation
3ina foundation is worth a special mention as the ultra long-wearing, high coverage formula is great for those with problem skin. It glides over your complexion, giving a velvety-matte finish that’ll stay put all day.
Shop 3INA Makeup The 24H Foundation at Lookfantastic, £24.95
3INA Makeup The 24h Automatic Eyebrow Pencil
This intuitive brow pencil just makes sense. Its creamy formula perfectly mimics brow hairs, so you can lightly fill in sparser patches or add the look of darker, bolder hairs as you see fit. Once it’s in place, its waterproof, 24-hour formula means that it won’t budge. It also contains an integrated sharpener, so that you’re never caught short. Clever.
Shop 3INA Makeup The 24h Automatic Eyebrow Pencil at Lookfantastic, £13.95
3INA Makeup The Nail Polish
With over 70 ultra pigmented colours, 3ina nail polish has a shade for every occasion. The formula is long-lasting and chip resistant, plus the cleverly-designed brush ensures no area of nail goes untouched, giving you a one-sweep colour payoff.
3INA Makeup The Cream Eyeshadow
With rich jewel-toned shades, this smooth and long-wearing eyeshadow cream coats lids in pigment with a luxurious shimmer. Pack it on with your finger for intense colour or blend out with a fluffy brush for a soft-focus finish.
Shop 3INA Makeup The Cream Eyeshadow in 482 at Lookfantastic, £15.95
3INA Makeup The Lipstick in 250
The velvety feel of 3ina’s The Lipstick leaves your lips with that 90s matte finish, without any of the drying feeling. With 10+ nude shades, plus our favourite 250 red, you’re sure to find the perfect lipstick for you.
Shop 3INA Makeup The Lipstick in 250 at Lookfantastic, £13.95
3INA Makeup The Colour Pen Eyeliner in 850
Whether it’s the influence of TikTok, or Euphoria’s make-up looks, coloured liner has made a huge comeback. 3ina’s formulas are perfect for creating a bold sweep of colour that stands out and stays in place all day.
Shop 3INA Makeup The Colour Pen Eyeliner in 850 at Lookfantastic, £13.95
3INA Makeup The Eye Gloss
We love an eye gloss and these twist-up pens do the job perfectly, giving your lids that ultra-modern wet-look effect without feeling too sticky or gloopy . Use on bare skin ,or dab over eyeshadow to instantly transform the texture of your eye look.
Shop 3INA Makeup The Eye Gloss in Pink at Lookfantastic, £15.95
Main image: Getty