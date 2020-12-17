Christmas is within touching distance and when the prosecco and pigs-in-blankets are flowing, the last thing you want to worry about is endlessly touching up your make-up. If you have oily or combination skin, you might especially struggle to keep your make-up in place.

To keep our make-up looking fresh all day long, the Stylist beauty team swears by setting sprays. A must-have in any make-up artist’s kit, a great setting spray is the perfect final step to your look. Think of them like the hairspray holding everything in place. As well as keeping your make-up fresh, these clever formulas help to hydrate skin, deliver dewy finishes and release calming scents.