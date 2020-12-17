Struggling to keep your make-up in place? All you need is a setting spray. Here are some of our favourites.
Christmas is within touching distance and when the prosecco and pigs-in-blankets are flowing, the last thing you want to worry about is endlessly touching up your make-up. If you have oily or combination skin, you might especially struggle to keep your make-up in place.
To keep our make-up looking fresh all day long, the Stylist beauty team swears by setting sprays. A must-have in any make-up artist’s kit, a great setting spray is the perfect final step to your look. Think of them like the hairspray holding everything in place. As well as keeping your make-up fresh, these clever formulas help to hydrate skin, deliver dewy finishes and release calming scents.
Here, we list the best make-up setting sprays that will help your look last longer through all the festivities.
The best make-up setting sprays
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
This dual-action setting spray primes and sets the skin, to extend your look’s longevity for make up that feels freshly applied for up to 16 hours.
Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray
Urban Decay’s All Nighter Setting Spray is a cult bestseller and for good reason. It works hard to keep your make-up locked in place for hours on end.
Glamglow Glowsetter Makeup Setting Spray
Caffeine in the formula helps to wake up dull complexions, while the mix of green, white and red teas, leaves skin hydrated and smoothed.
Morphe Continuous Setting Mist
Thanks to its micro-fine mist, this product allows controlled application for fresh skin throughout the day.
Maybelline Lasting Fix Setting Spray
Thanks to its free-from-oil formula, this spray can also be used to intensify powder products, like eyeshadow or highlighter.
Wet N Wild Photofocus Setting Spray
This vegan and cruelty-free setting spray prevents make-up from creasing. Plus, added Aloe Vera provides soothing hydration.
Yves Saint Laurent Top Secrets Glow Perfecting Mist
YSL’s setting spray gives skin a refreshing and glowy hit in one spritz.
Iconic London Prep-Set-Glow
Infused with caffeine, vitamin E and green tea, this multi-tasking mist sets make-up, hydrates skin and creates a seriously-glowy festive finish.
Images: Courtesy of brands