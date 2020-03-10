This underrated beauty product is the key to both longer lashes and bushy brows

Mascara is one of the most transformative products ever, fact.

Lengthening, curling and defining your lashes is an easy way to look wide awake instantly. Recently, there have been lots of clever innovations in the lash industry, such as LVL, eyelash extensions and high quality false lashes, but somewhere along the way, eyelash primers have been somewhat left behind.

Don’t be fooled, though, because these clever tubes aren’t just make-up bag filler.