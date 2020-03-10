This underrated beauty product is the key to both longer lashes and bushy brows

Along with giving you the best lashes you’ve ever had, lash primers help to keep your mascara locked in place for longer. Here’s our pick of the best ones on the high street.
Mascara is one of the most transformative products ever, fact.
Lengthening, curling and defining your lashes is an easy way to look wide awake instantly. Recently, there have been lots of clever innovations in the lash industry, such as LVL, eyelash extensions and high quality false lashes, but somewhere along the way, eyelash primers have been somewhat left behind.
Don’t be fooled, though, because these clever tubes aren’t just make-up bag filler.
Mascara primers are designed to make the most of your lash length. After sweeping a primer through your lashes, you’ll find they appear longer, thicker and have a better curl. Plus, covering the eyelashes in a good coating of primer will help to lock your mascara in place for longer.
These handy tubes are also the answer to big, bushy eyebrows. Swipe a few coats of mascara primer through your brows (like you would with an eyebrow gel) and make your hairs stand upwards. As it dries down, the primer will lock your hairs in place - and don’t worry, any visible signs of the white formula will disappear as it dries, too.
Here, we run through our top mascara primer picks from the high street…
Dior Diorshow Maximiser 3D Triple Volume Plumping Lash Primer, £28
A must-have amongst professional make-up artists, this Dior mascara primer is as beneficial as it is effective. The formula contains an oil serum concentrate to help improve the overall appearance of your lashes. When you’re not using it to boost your mascara, you can use it on its own as an overnight lash conditioning treatment.
Smashbox Photo Finish Lash Primer, £17.50
Lightweight but effective, this Smashbox mascara primer enhances lashes with volume but also helps to make your mascara last longer. The best bit about this primer, though, is its clever Two-Timer brush. The dual-sided mechanism has densely packed bristles on one side to coat the lashes in formula. On the other side, there’s a thin comb with spaced out bristles so help you comb through the lashes and avoid clumps.
Milk MakeUp KUSH Lash Primer, £20.50
Like the rest of its cult Kush range, this Milk Makeup mascara primer has replaced beeswax (a common binding ingredient often found in mascara) and added plant-derived oil. Swipe it the white vegan primer through your lashes and heart-shaped fibres lock onto the lashes to add width. Plus, the cone-shaped spiral brush combs through and separates each individual lash, meaning no clumps.
Urban Decay Subversion Primer, £18
The moment you take the wand out of this Urban Decay mascara primer tube, you’ll know you’re onto a winner. The big brush is packed with lots of thin bristles that run through your lashes to make them longer, thicker and separated. The formula itself includes vitamin E to condition the lashes and adds weight so that your mascara swipes on with ease.
Lancôme Cils Booster XL Mascara Primer Base, £21.25
Known for its lengthening abilities, this Lancôme mascara primer has gained cult status for its lash boosting abilities. Every time you sweep the wand through your lashes, the formula delivers boosting fibers that give your lashes an impressive curl, while making them also look thicker.
Images: Courtesy of brands