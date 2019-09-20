The best hypoallergenic mascaras for people with sensitive eyes
These are the formulas that promise to be kind to those with sensitive or delicate eyes.
Anything from dust, contact lenses, air conditioning and allergies can cause sensitivity so it’s always best to choose a mascara that’ll be kinder to your eyes and lashes.
That means avoiding certain things like fragrance (which, when found in mascara, tends to be at a much higher concentrate than you’d think), hydroxyethylcellulose (HEC for short, it’s often used as a gelling or thickening agent) and isopropyl myristate (a solvent that can be super dehydrating).
It’s also worth seeking out a mascara that isn’t difficult to remove. Excessive scrubbing at the end of a long day isn’t ideal for those with sensitivity, so finding a gentle eye make-up remover that’ll just melt away the formula with no effort required is as important as finding the right mascara.
However, some experts will recommend so-called ‘tubing’ or polymer mascaras which are waterproof and easy to remove with just hot water. When applied, they coat lashes in tiny tubes and bind to your natural lash until removal which makes them much less likely to cause irritation.
Keep scrolling to see which hypoallergenic mascaras we recommend…
The best mascaras for sensitive eyes
Burt’s Bees Nourishing Mascara
A 100% natural formula available in two shades (black brown and classic black), it’s infused with jojoba oil and glycerine so it can live up to its nourishing claims.
Burt’s Bees Nourishing Mascara, £12.99
Clinique Lash Power Mascara Long-Wearing Formula, £21
One of the most highly-rated tubing mascaras, this promises to stay put for 24-hours without smudging or smearing. The unique brush is designed to lift and lengthen even the tiniest of lashes, and it’s ophthalmologist tested.
Clinique Lash Power Mascara Long-Wearing Formula, £21
Glossier Lash Slick, £14
The ideal your-lashes-but-better formula, Lash Slick is Glossier’s debut mascara and, like the rest of the brand’s products, lives up to the hype. It separates and lengthens without flaking or smudging throughout the day and is allergy, dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested, hypoallergenic and non-irritating. Phew.
Glossier Lash Slick, £14
Ilia Beauty Limitless Lash MascaraWith a 99% natural formula, this mascara is formulated with organic beeswax and carnauba wax, along with shea butter and keratin to condition and nourish lashes. It works to add volume while lifting and lengthening lashes.
Ilia Beauty Limitless Lash Mascara, £26
Kevyn Aucoin The Volume MascaraA tubing mascara that won’t clump, smudge or budge and only requires one coat. It’s infused with jojoba oil to help nourish lashes, keeping them soft and looking shiny.
Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara, £23
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Volume MascaraFormulated by one of the most trusted sensitive skin brands, this is the ultimate mascara for anybody who suffers with sensitive eyes. It’s suitable for contact lens wearers, too. The micro-aerated formula works to volumise lashes without weighing them down.
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Volume Mascara, £16.50
