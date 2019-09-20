The best hypoallergenic mascaras for people with sensitive eyes

It’s also worth seeking out a mascara that isn’t difficult to remove. Excessive scrubbing at the end of a long day isn’t ideal for those with sensitivity, so finding a gentle eye make-up remover that’ll just melt away the formula with no effort required is as important as finding the right mascara.

However, some experts will recommend so-called ‘tubing’ or polymer mascaras which are waterproof and easy to remove with just hot water. When applied, they coat lashes in tiny tubes and bind to your natural lash until removal which makes them much less likely to cause irritation.

Keep scrolling to see which hypoallergenic mascaras we recommend…