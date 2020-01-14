Matte foundation. Those two words are enough to strike fear in the hearts of many – but, an opaque base product doesn’t need to be scary.

Thanks to clever new ingredients and technologies, many of the more recent matte foundations are far from their older, cakey counterparts. From oil-free options to buildable coverage, there’s a wide range of matte complexion products on offer, meaning it’s easier than ever to find the best option for your skin type.

Here, we round up the best matte foundations on the high street, all tried and tested by the Stylist beauty team.