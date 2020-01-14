A new breed of matte foundations means they’re easier to wear (and apply) than ever. Here’s our round up of the best ones.
Matte foundation. Those two words are enough to strike fear in the hearts of many – but, an opaque base product doesn’t need to be scary.
Thanks to clever new ingredients and technologies, many of the more recent matte foundations are far from their older, cakey counterparts. From oil-free options to buildable coverage, there’s a wide range of matte complexion products on offer, meaning it’s easier than ever to find the best option for your skin type.
Here, we round up the best matte foundations on the high street, all tried and tested by the Stylist beauty team.
MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation, £27
A cult foundation for a reason. MAC’s oil-free Studio Fix Fluid Foundation delivers buildable coverage while leaving skin with a matte but natural finish. A firm favourite.
Fenty Beauty PRO FILT’R Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, £27
When Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty, the masses raced to get their hands on this foundation. It was praised for its impressive selection of 50 shades, but the postives don’t end there. As well as its long-lasting formula (it’s resistant to sweat and humidity), this foundation leaves skin smooth without feeling heavy.
No7 Beautifully Matte Foundation, £11.25
Some matte foundations can leave skin looking a bit flat - but that isn’t the case with this No7 wonder. Its velvety finish gives an even tone across your complexion but leaves skin still looking like skin.
Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Foundation, £32
Available in 30 shades, Huda Beauty’s first matte foundation doesn’t mess around when it comes to coverage. A small amount will leave skin covered, thanks to intense pigments. Probably the foundation with the highest amount of coverage on this list, we’d recommend building up your base in layers with this one.
Rimmel London Lasting Matte Foundation, £7.99
Affordable, full coverage, long-lasting; this Rimmel foundation ticks all the boxes. Plus, clever powder technology absorbs twice its weight in oil, meaning you don’t need to worry about shine poking through.
Milk Makeup Blur Liquid Matte Foundation, £34
In an effort to leave skin smooth, some foundation formulas are packed with silicones - but not this one. Milk Makeup has developed a silicone-free foundation that smooths and blurs skin without looking cakey. Plus, the tube is fitted with a clever mechanism that dispenses the correct amount of foundation for one application with every squeeze of the bottle, meaning no waste.
Maybelline Fit Me Matte & Poreless Foundation
The biggest misconception about matte foundations is that the formulas feel heavy on skin. Maybelline’s Fit Me Matte flips that on its head with an incredibly lightweight formula. If you’re prone to shine, added micro-powders will wick away any oil that appears throughout the day.
Images: Courtesy of brands