Introducing a new generation of spot-zapping stickers that promise to stop unwanted blemishes in their tracks.
Of course, an unexpected spot isn’t the end of the world, but it does help that a new wave of blemish-busting skincare stickers has arrived.
It’s no secret that some blemish-targeting products can be drying when applied all over the skin, but these topical patches allow you to tackle specific areas with clout without any worry about upsetting the overall balance of your complexion.
These little stickers are tiny plaster-like patches laced with active ingredients, such as salicylic acid, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, and because they’re applied directly to the spot or blemish, they are able to get to work straight away – no need to try and cover a spot with concealer, save that for after it’s already been soothed. They also stop you from touching or picking at your spot, helping them to heal faster and are easily concealed underneath your face mask, too.
While we’ve seen translucent spot stickers before, some options now have tiny – and totally painless – micro needles that work by penetrating the outer layer of the skin, meaning those active ingredients are able to work deeper in order to deliver better and faster results.
They’re not all completely invisible, though. In fact, the newest wave of these spot stickers come in the form of bright yellow stars and multi-coloured flowers that revel in drawing attention, rather than trying to hide.
From the fun to the purely functional, here’s our pick of the best…
Best microneedling and acne patches to treat blemishes
Squish Beauty Flower Power Acne Patches
These flower-shaped patches are infused with soothing hydrocolloid – a super absorbent material that works by drawing out impurities directly from the source – and come in five different colours with a mini diamanté at the centre.
Squish Beauty Flower Power Acne Patches, £18 for 20 patches
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch The OriginalFormulated with high concentrations of hydrocolloid, these tiny little patches are designed to be stuck directly onto the spot. They’ll help take down any redness, reduce the size and help the blemish heal properly.
Zitstika Killa Kit
Each one of these patches comes with a wipe infused with salicylic acid and tea tree to prime the area and help the sticker adhere better. Next, the patch is applied - each one has 24 micro darts (which dissolve within two hours) and they allow the potent ingredients to enter and work beneath the skin’s outer layer. For best results, use overnight to totally squash that spot.
Zitsticka Killa Kit, £27 for eight patches and eight swabs
Starface Hydro-Stars
Despite only reaching British soil earlier this year, Starface has already become a cult brand in the UK. The fun, bright yellow spot patches are designed in the shape of (you guessed it) stars and contain hydrocolloids. What’s more, you can keep them together in a handy case designed with the brand’s mascot Big Yellow.
Starface Hydro-Stars, £12 for 32 patches
Dots for Spots Acne Absorbing Patches
These are some of the thinnest patches out there with tapered edges, meaning more discretion. They absorb all the gunk and also happen to be everything-free: fragrance, sulphate, phthalate, alcohol and paraben.
Dots for Spots Acne Absorbing Patches, £5.99 for 24 patches
COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch
Affordable yet effective, these hydrocolloid patches come in three different sizes, meaning you can cover your entire blemish and know that it’s sealed off against dirt and bacteria.
COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch, £4.50 for 24 patches
Sarah Chapman Skinesis Spot Stickers
These stickers are arguably the original. Virtually invisible once stuck onto skin, they work to decongest and soothe the affected area as quickly as possible. Each sticker creates a protective shield and is infused with a blend of salicylic acid, vitamin C, grape seed and soy oils to help hydrate and soothe the affected area.
Patchology Breakout Box
This box was developed to tackle spots in three different ways. It includes 24 salicylic acid-infused patches for larger spots, 24 hydrocolloid patches for whiteheads and three nose strips to treat blackheads.
Vice Reversa Micro-Needling Pimple Patches
Specifically designed for blemish-prone skin, these micro-needle patches work quickly to help calm down the spot. Ingredients including salicylic acid, green tea and hyaluronic acid get to work within two hours and together they will help to hydrate, soothe and heal the spot at the source.
Vice Reversa Micro-Needling Pimple Patches, £18.95 for eight patches
You may also like
How to treat acne scarring and hyperpigmentation on dark skin
Main image: courtesy of brands