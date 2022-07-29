13 of the best mid-length hairstyles trending right now
Ready for a summer hair refresh? Here are 13 gorgeous mid-length hair ideas to screenshot and show to your hairstylist.
There’s something about summer that makes us want to instantly update our look. From experimenting with nail art ideas to trying out a new hairstyle like mermaid waves, once that sun is out – we’re all for that summer beauty shake-up.
But, when it comes to your hair – there’s nothing worse than going in for a big chop, only to regret it the moment you walk out of the salon. While bob haircuts are very much in right now, if you’ve got long hair, you might want to test the waters and try out a mid-length haircut first.
In fact, mid-length hairstyles are great because not only do they give you that summery update you’ve been after, but you’ve still got enough hair to play with and style should it not quite ‘sit right’ after you’ve left the salon.
To help you decide which mid-length hairstyle is right for you, we’ve rounded up 13 of our favourite looks on Instagram right now. Get ready to scroll and screenshot…
Best mid-length hairstyles for every hair type and texture
1. Summer shag haircut
2. Shoulder-length curls
3. Ultra-volume side sweep
4. Fake fullness with beachy waves
5. Wispy side pieces
6. Ultra sleek lob
7. One-length midi
8. Hair halo
9. Mid-length blowout
10. The modern 'Rachel'
11. 80s blowout
12. Side-part lob
13. Chunky fresh ends
Main image: Getty