13 of the best mid-length hairstyles trending right now

There’s something about summer that makes us want to instantly update our look. From experimenting with nail art ideas to trying out a new hairstyle like mermaid waves, once that sun is out – we’re all for that summer beauty shake-up.

But, when it comes to your hair – there’s nothing worse than going in for a big chop, only to regret it the moment you walk out of the salon. While bob haircuts are very much in right now, if you’ve got long hair, you might want to test the waters and try out a mid-length haircut first.

In fact, mid-length hairstyles are great because not only do they give you that summery update you’ve been after, but you’ve still got enough hair to play with and style should it not quite ‘sit right’ after you’ve left the salon.