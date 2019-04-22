The best milky cleansers that will easily remove make-up
- Posted by
- Lucy Partington
- Published
They’re the easiest and most effective way to melt away the day’s make-up. Here are 5 of beauty editor Lucy Partington’s favourites.
Skincare trends are seemingly a dime a dozen at the moment, but one of my current favourites is milky cleansers. While they don’t contain actual milk, the name refers to the fact they resemble it in both texture and colour.
Milky cleansers and micellar waters are best for removing make-up and should be the first step in a cleansing routine. I like to drench a cotton pad and sweep it all over my face, then I always follow up with a gel-based cleanser so I know every scrap of the day has gone.
The great thing about this type of cleanser is that they are suitable for almost all skin types - they’re gentle enough for sensitive skin, and not only do they help lock-in moisture on dry skin, they’re also hydrating and are able to help keep oily skin balanced, too.
It doesn’t stop there: they’re also formulated with a blend of emollient-rich ingredients so they’re able to break down SPF, dirt and grime quickly without stripping skin, and they make seriously light work of dissolving the ingredients in long-wearing make-up, including waterproof mascara. Plus, they’re less likely to leave residue on your face like some oils can.
It’s a win-win situation, really. Keep scrolling to discover my favourite milky cleansers…
The best milky cleansers
Clarins My Clarins Re-Move Micellar Cleansing Milk, £17Clarins’ milky texture contains hydrating fig extract to really nourish skin.
£17, asos
Colossol Eau de Lait, £19.95Its unique micro-emulsion formula means that it contains microscopic oil particles in a liquid to effectively remove impurities on the skin.
£19.95, Parfum Dreams
Garnier Micellar Milky Cleansing Water, £6.99
A cult classic with an added milky touch, Garnier’s failsafe micellar water has been updated with a milky texture suitable for all skin including those with sensitive skin types.
£6.99, Boots
Pixi Hydrating Milky Cleanser, £18
As expected, Pixi’s cleanser is luxuriously creamy with coconut extract added in for the ultimate moisture surge.
£18, Pixi Beauty
Aesop Gentle Facial Cleansing Milk £25
A concoction of oils including lavender and olive, Aesop’s milky cleanser contains hydrating oils to effectively protect skin’s moisture levels as well as cleansing away dirt.
£25, Feel Unique
Main image: courtesy of brands