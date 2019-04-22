Skincare trends are seemingly a dime a dozen at the moment, but one of my current favourites is milky cleansers. While they don’t contain actual milk, the name refers to the fact they resemble it in both texture and colour.

Milky cleansers and micellar waters are best for removing make-up and should be the first step in a cleansing routine. I like to drench a cotton pad and sweep it all over my face, then I always follow up with a gel-based cleanser so I know every scrap of the day has gone.

The great thing about this type of cleanser is that they are suitable for almost all skin types - they’re gentle enough for sensitive skin, and not only do they help lock-in moisture on dry skin, they’re also hydrating and are able to help keep oily skin balanced, too.