Beauty

The best milky cleansers that will easily remove make-up

Posted by
Lucy Partington
Published
Best milky cleansers

They’re the easiest and most effective way to melt away the day’s make-up. Here are 5 of beauty editor Lucy Partington’s favourites. 

Skincare trends are seemingly a dime a dozen at the moment, but one of my current favourites is milky cleansers. While they don’t contain actual milk, the name refers to the fact they resemble it in both texture and colour.

Milky cleansers and micellar waters are best for removing make-up and should be the first step in a cleansing routine. I like to drench a cotton pad and sweep it all over my face, then I always follow up with a gel-based cleanser so I know every scrap of the day has gone.

The great thing about this type of cleanser is that they are suitable for almost all skin types - they’re gentle enough for sensitive skin, and not only do they help lock-in moisture on dry skin, they’re also hydrating and are able to help keep oily skin balanced, too. 

It doesn’t stop there: they’re also formulated with a blend of emollient-rich ingredients so they’re able to break down SPF, dirt and grime quickly without stripping skin, and they make seriously light work of dissolving the ingredients in long-wearing make-up, including waterproof mascara. Plus, they’re less likely to leave residue on your face like some oils can.

It’s a win-win situation, really. Keep scrolling to discover my favourite milky cleansers…

The best milky cleansers

  • Clarins My Clarins Re-Move Micellar Cleansing Milk, £17

    clarins-my-clarins-re-move-milky-micellar-milk1
    Clarins’ milky texture contains hydrating fig extract to really nourish skin.

    £17, asos

    Buy now

  • Colossol Eau de Lait, £19.95

    Colossol Eau de Lait, £20
    Its unique micro-emulsion formula means that it contains microscopic oil particles in a liquid to effectively remove impurities on the skin.

    £19.95, Parfum Dreams

    Buy now

  • Garnier Micellar Milky Cleansing Water, £6.99

    A cult classic with an added milky touch, Garnier’s failsafe micellar water has been updated with a milky texture suitable for all skin including those with sensitive skin types.

    £6.99, Boots

    Buy now

  • Pixi Hydrating Milky Cleanser, £18

    Pixi Hydrating Milky Cleanser, £18

    As expected, Pixi’s cleanser is luxuriously creamy with coconut extract added in for the ultimate moisture surge.

    £18, Pixi Beauty

    buy now

  • Aesop Gentle Facial Cleansing Milk £25

    Aesop Skin Gentle Facial Cleansing Milk £25

    A concoction of oils including lavender and olive, Aesop’s milky cleanser contains hydrating oils to effectively protect skin’s moisture levels as well as cleansing away dirt.

    £25, Feel Unique

    Buy now

Main image: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Author

Lucy Partington

Lucy Partington is Stylist’s beauty editor. She’s obsessed with all things skincare, collecting eyeshadow palettes that she’ll probably never use, and is constantly on the hunt for the ultimate glowy foundation.

Recommended by Lucy Partington

Beauty

We put four innovative new make-up removers to the test

Only one took everything off...

Posted by
Lucy Partington
Published
Beauty

5 French skincare brands you need to try

Trust us on this one

Posted by
Lucy Partington
Published
Beauty

This is why hyaluronic acid might be drying out your skin

Here's what you need to know.

Posted by
Lucy Partington
Published
Beauty

“The budget moisturiser that gave me the luxury skin of my dreams”

We don't use the phrase ‘life-changing’ lightly

Posted by
Moya Lothian-McLean
Published
Beauty

Is the SPF in your foundation or moisturiser enough?

We ask the experts.

Posted by
Lucy Partington
Published