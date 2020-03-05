3 skin experts share their morning and evening skincare routines
They’re the people who are usually dishing out the advice, but what products do the experts actually use themselves?
Skincare can be such a voyeuristic topic: knowing exactly what products people use and when they use them is intriguing.
Which SPF is their favourite? Do they prefer a gel or cream-based cleanser? What strength retinol are they using? The questions are endless, but the answers are even more interesting when experts are involved.
So, with our nosiest hats on, we asked dermatologist and founder of Skndoctor Dr Ewoma Ukeleghe, skin specialist Jasmina Vico and facialist Michaella Bolder what their current morning and evening routines consist of, what products they use and when – because, after all, if it’s good enough for them chances are we’ll want in on the action, too.
Keep scrolling to see what products they use, and in what order.
Dr Ewoma Ukeleghe shares her morning and evening routines
Skin type: oily, dehydrated
“My main concerns are hyperpigmentation and mild congestion. Each morning I cleanse my skin with La Roche-Posay’s Toleraine Dermo-Cleanser, £12.50. It’s a really gentle, non-stripping product that’s great for a light morning cleanse. After that I’ll use a serum but it depends on my skin concerns at that time. I tend to prescribe what my skin needs either each day or week.
If I’m in the latter part of my cycle, I’ll use a niacinamide serum like Medik8’s Clarity Peptides, £40 to help treat and prevent breakouts. If I feel like my skin needs some added hydration, I’ll use a hyaluronic acid serum like Vichy Mineral 80 Hyaluronic Acid Booster, £25.
If I want to work on my pigmentation, I’ll use a vitamin C serum such as SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic, £140. I’m obsessed with all of these serums – they’re super effective.”
“To finish off, I use Glossier Superdew, £23. It gives me the most amazing glow and I use it as a foundation. I don’t tend to wear make-up day-to-day. I always get compliments on my skin when I mix it with PCA Skin Hydrator Plus Broad Spectrum SPF30, £32.50 which has added hyaluronic acid and doesn’t leave a white cast.
“In the evening I cleanse with CeraVe Foaming Cleanser, £9. It’s a more substantial cleanser, it’s non-stripping and doesn’t contain any SLS but it does have added hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. I’ll ensure all the dirt is removed by going in with Bioderma Sensibio H20 Micellar Water, £10.80.
Once my face is clean I use retinol – it’s my ride or die product and is the one thing that’s going to keep my skin forever young. I have a range that I love to use, but I often gravitate towards tretinoin [available on prescription only] or Medik8 R-Retinoate Intense, £210. I’ve also been loving La Roche-Posay’s Retinol B3, £38, on the days that I want more of a gentle retinol product.”
Skin specialist Jasmina Vico shares her morning and evening routines
Skin type: normal to dry
“I prefer to keep my routines as simple as possible, whilst always making sure that I use key cosmeceuticals. I also try to keep my skin free of make-up and skincare from time to time to allow it to regenerate.
“I never wash my face during my morning shower, instead I splash my skin with cold water before using Santa Maria Novella Rosewater that I get in America. Then I add SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic, £140, followed by SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Gel, £60, and I’ll always use a high grade SPF (I’m using Shiseido Anessa Perfect UV Sunscreen, £27.80). Vitamin C is essential for protection against the daily onslaught of free radicals and is also anti-inflammatory, and of course, daily SPF is a must for shielding the skin from the sun.
“In the evening I will always cleanse my skin with Medik8 Gentle Cleanse, £18, then I’ll use rosewater again and maybe apply a mask once or twice each week. I will use vitamin A (retinol) two or three times a week depending on the time of year for regeneration – Medik8’s r-Retinoate Intense, £210 is my current go-to. On alternative nights I use stem cells in the form of BioEffect EGF Serum, £125 and I will chemically exfoliate once or twice a week using Biologique Recherche’s P50.
One of my team members, Jhenny, is in charge of my skin now. I have skin concerns just like everyone else, therefore she performs regular laser and microneedling on my skin. I am trying to look after my skin and make it stronger and healthier - from the inside out - through supplements and eating anti-inflammatory foods.”
Facialist Michaella Bolder shares her morning and evening routine
Skin type: dry and dehydrated with occasional eczema
“I always drink a glass of water as soon as I wake up and then I cleanse my skin with Oskia Renaissance Cleansing Gel, £35. It’s really lightweight and it helps prepare my skin for the products I use next. First, I use St Tropez Purity Vitamins Face Serum, £21.99. It’s a real multitasker and combines both hyaluronic acid and vitamin C with a light tan that develops in around four hours. I don’t really wear much make-up so I like to apply a daily fake tan to help tint my skin.
I wait a couple of minutes for the serum to settle and then use La Mer’s Moisturising Cream, £230. It’s really rich and nourishing so it helps set my skin up for the day, then on top of that I use La Roche-Posay Anthelios Shaka Ultra-Light Facial Sun Cream SPF50, £17.50, which I love for its oil-free, lightweight protection.
“I consider my nighttime skincare routine as me time. I always double cleanse; first with Bioderma Sensibio H20 Micellar Water, £10.80, and then I use Rodial Pink Diamond Cleansing Balm, £55, and massage it into my skin. It’s a really light and gentle balm that has enough slip for me to be able to easily move it around my face, and it helps dissolve any left over SPF and make-up while also getting rid of the day’s dirt and grime.
After a good 10-15 minute cleanse, I sweep Pestle and Mortar NMF Lactic Acid Toner, £28, around my face. Lactic acid works underneath the skin, helping to get rid of dead skin cells without dehydrating my skin. Then I press SkinCeuticals HA Intensifer, £90, into my skin to help increase hydration levels.
I use my final product once I’m in bed; Decleor’s Bigarade Neroli Night Balm, £45, which I do a deep pressure massage with and then I finish off using a gua sha to help drain any fluids and relax the muscles.”
Images: courtesy of brands