Skin type: oily, dehydrated

“My main concerns are hyperpigmentation and mild congestion. Each morning I cleanse my skin with La Roche-Posay’s Toleraine Dermo-Cleanser, £12.50. It’s a really gentle, non-stripping product that’s great for a light morning cleanse. After that I’ll use a serum but it depends on my skin concerns at that time. I tend to prescribe what my skin needs either each day or week.

If I’m in the latter part of my cycle, I’ll use a niacinamide serum like Medik8’s Clarity Peptides, £40 to help treat and prevent breakouts. If I feel like my skin needs some added hydration, I’ll use a hyaluronic acid serum like Vichy Mineral 80 Hyaluronic Acid Booster, £25.

If I want to work on my pigmentation, I’ll use a vitamin C serum such as SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic, £140. I’m obsessed with all of these serums – they’re super effective.”