From soothing dry lips to brushing brows into place, a multi-use beauty balm is one skin saviour we call on every day of the week.
When you’re in a pinch, a multi-tasking balm doubles as your beauty best friend. Cracked lips? You’ve got yourself a lip balm. Dull skin? A dewy highlighter. Need to amp up your make-up? Try a glossy lid. From taming fly-aways to soothing skin issues, a really great multi-use balm is an absolute essential when it comes to cult products we keep in our beauty bags at all times.
But with so much choice out there, how do you know which is the right one for you? We’ve rounded up some of the world’s most renowned multi-use beauty balms, plus some lesser-known indie options, to see which are really worth a space in your beauty bag.
From botanically blended balms to the famous formula that’s still cult after 90-odd years, keep scrolling for Stylist’s pick of the best multi-use beauty balms…
Antipodes Saviour Skin Balm
With totora and Australian tea tree, this antibacterial and antifungal balm is a great option if you have blemish-prone skin that still needs a rich hit of hydration. Echinacea and antioxidant-rich Vinanza grape also help to promote a powerful veil of protection against harsh external aggressors, reducing the risk of dryness and redness.
Glossier Balm Dotcom
Glossier’s hydrating lip balm does so much more than it says on the tin. From healing cracked cuticles and nourishing chafed skin, it’s formulated with castor oil, beeswax and lanolin, producing a thick emollient cream that doubles as a universal skin salve.
Dr Paw Paw Original Balm
Arguably Australia’s most famous beauty export, Dr Paw Paw is powered by papaya fruit, aloe vera and olive oil. The award-winning, multi-purpose moisturiser can be used on the face, hair, body, lips, eyebrows and cuticles and is instantly soothing and nourishing.
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream
There’s a good reason why this globally renowned skin soother has been around for over 90 years. Its award-winning formula really works. From soothing dry skin to taming fly-aways and brow hairs, Eight Hour Cream is a real cult classic. Ever wondered where it got its name? Coined by a devoted Elizabeth Arden client, she used the cream on her child’s grazed knee and “eight hours later”, it was magically better.
Farmacy Honey Salve
This multi-purpose honey salve can be used to calm sunburn and repair dry, cracked skin. It’s rich in amino acids, propolis and royal jelly to help support skin renewal, moisturise and repair.
Lanolips 101 Ointment
Personally, this is my go-to balm. Made with pure grade lanolin, it soothes dry lips like no other, heals cuticles overnight and leaves skin with a gorgeous dewy effect – without feeling too sticky or greasy. It’s a 10 out of 10 from me.
Neom Great Day Wonder Balm
For a sensory experience like no other – this is the balm for you. It’s packed with antioxidant-rich almond and olive oil, vitamin-rich shea butter and uplifting wild mint and mandarin essential oils, meaning you not only benefit from the nourishing formula, but the soothing scent, too.
Skin Proud Everything Balm
Relieve dry skin in an instant with this blend of hydrating jojoba and coconut oil. Use on your lips, cuticles or other areas of dryness to instantly transform your skin into happy, hydrated skin.
Trilogy Everything Balm
A blend of rosehip, marula and manuka honey allows this balm to melt effortlessly into the skin, absorbing rapidly and providing instant nourishment. Plus, housed in a handy tin formula, it’s great for on-the-go – without having to worry about a tube lid coming loose in your bag.
Weleda Skin Food
Loved by everyone from dermatologists to make-up artists, this famous botanical blend is made from natural oils and plant extracts, and is perfect for rough, dry, cracked or chapped skin. With soothing wild pansy, calming chamomile and healing calendula, it’s a real desert island beauty buy.
