When you’re in a pinch, a multi-tasking balm doubles as your beauty best friend. Cracked lips? You’ve got yourself a lip balm. Dull skin? A dewy highlighter. Need to amp up your make-up? Try a glossy lid. From taming fly-aways to soothing skin issues, a really great multi-use balm is an absolute essential when it comes to cult products we keep in our beauty bags at all times.

But with so much choice out there, how do you know which is the right one for you? We’ve rounded up some of the world’s most renowned multi-use beauty balms, plus some lesser-known indie options, to see which are really worth a space in your beauty bag.

From botanically blended balms to the famous formula that’s still cult after 90-odd years, keep scrolling for Stylist’s pick of the best multi-use beauty balms…