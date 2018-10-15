Streamline your kit with one of these multi-purpose make-up palettes
- Posted by
- Georgia Drew
- Published
Practical, portable, concise and considered. Multi-purpose make-up palettes are quite possibly the most sensible make-up invention to date. Here, Stylist selects the greatest ones.
There have been more occasions than I care to admit where I have been running late due to my make-up routine. Not because I contour, bake and whatever else Instagrammers are doing, but because I leave a trail of products in my wake that I then struggle to scurry into my handbag for tactical midday touchups later on. Wouldn’t it make more sense to have the everyday products in one place, so that I can move from make-up bag to handbag without leaving anything behind?
Having a uniform of the basics saves time deliberating over bronzers and highlighters, time that is better spent applying a daring coral lip instead. The simpler this uniform, the quicker it is to apply, and what is simpler than having everything in a practical and portable compact, aka a multi-purpose make-up palette?
What’s inside multi-use make-up palettes varies but in general they cover the jobs that foundation and mascara can’t do. A condense and concise edit of powder and cream formulas, they provide a slick solution to carting a full bag of products around. They are especially good for people who do their make-up on the tube as you can work from one big beauty palette without juggling lots of individual items. Another massive plus? Mirrors big enough you can actually see both eyes and maybe a bit of nose, too. Groundbreaking.
So if you’re someone who habitually misplaces make-up, a commuter, or just in need of some help picking complimentary colours, these all in one make-up palettes make for a pretty revolutionary purchase. The 5:30pm office touch up has never been chicer.
Chanel Palette Essentielle
This Chanel trio will conceal, highlight and add colour to cheeks and lips, perfect for on-the-go touch ups. The creamy texture of each product means that you can use your fingers to apply them. Save space and leave the brushes at home.
£52, harrods.com
Ilia Essential Face Palette
Blended with nourishing shea butter and sunflower seed oil, the four creamy shades in this does-it-all palette melt down to leave a subtle sheen over eyes, cheeks, temples and lips, or build up the finish by applying multiple layers.
£38, net-a-porter.com
Charlotte Tilbury Instant Look in a Palette
Get the signature Charlotte Tilbury smokey eye with this comprehensive palette. Bronzer, highlighter, eye shadows and blushers all in one gorgeous compact. You’ll be looking for any excuse to show this off.
£49, cultbeauty.com
Dior Backstage Face Palette
If a glowy base is your thing, this Dior quad is for you. The highlighters, bronzer and blush also double up as eyeshadows, if you’re after an ethereal, pearlescent look.
£36, selfridges.com
Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit in Ghost
Hourglass is known for its marble effect blushers and bronzers, which are quite possibly the most authentic flush- and bronze-givers on the market. This palette brings together both, along with four other illuminating shades.
£75, net-a-porter.com
Laura Mercier La Palette Naturelle Face and Cheek Palette
Laura Mercier’s palette brings together six finely-milled powders you can use to highlight, blush, bronze and even create a smokey eye.
£40, johnlewis.com
Images: Courtesy of brands