Beauty

Streamline your kit with one of these multi-purpose make-up palettes

Posted by
Georgia Drew
Published
best-new-beauty-products

Practical, portable, concise and considered. Multi-purpose make-up palettes are quite possibly the most sensible make-up invention to date. Here, Stylist selects the greatest ones.

There have been more occasions than I care to admit where I have been running late due to my make-up routine. Not because I contour, bake and whatever else Instagrammers are doing, but because I leave a trail of products in my wake that I then struggle to scurry into my handbag for tactical midday touchups later on. Wouldn’t it make more sense to have the everyday products in one place, so that I can move from make-up bag to handbag without leaving anything behind?

Having a uniform of the basics saves time deliberating over bronzers and highlighters, time that is better spent applying a daring coral lip instead. The simpler this uniform, the quicker it is to apply, and what is simpler than having everything in a practical and portable compact, aka a multi-purpose make-up palette?

You may also like

The ultra-gentle exfoliator to the dream waterproof mascara: the new products our beauty team love

What’s inside multi-use make-up palettes varies but in general they cover the jobs that foundation and mascara can’t do. A condense and concise edit of powder and cream formulas, they provide a slick solution to carting a full bag of products around. They are especially good for people who do their make-up on the tube as you can work from one big beauty palette without juggling lots of individual items. Another massive plus? Mirrors big enough you can actually see both eyes and maybe a bit of nose, too. Groundbreaking.

So if you’re someone who habitually misplaces make-up, a commuter, or just in need of some help picking complimentary colours, these all in one make-up palettes make for a pretty revolutionary purchase. The 5:30pm office touch up has never been chicer.

Chanel Palette Essentielle

Chanel-Palette-Essentielle

This Chanel trio will conceal, highlight and add colour to cheeks and lips, perfect for on-the-go touch ups. The creamy texture of each product means that you can use your fingers to apply them. Save space and leave the brushes at home.

£52, harrods.com

Ilia Essential Face Palette

Ilia-Face-Palette

Blended with nourishing shea butter and sunflower seed oil, the four creamy shades in this does-it-all palette melt down to leave a subtle sheen over eyes, cheeks, temples and lips, or build up the finish by applying multiple layers.

£38, net-a-porter.com

Charlotte Tilbury Instant Look in a Palette

Charlotte-Tilbury-Instant-Look-in-a-Palette

Get the signature Charlotte Tilbury smokey eye with this comprehensive palette. Bronzer, highlighter, eye shadows and blushers all in one gorgeous compact. You’ll be looking for any excuse to show this off.

£49, cultbeauty.com

Dior Backstage Face Palette

Dior-Backstage-Face-Palette

If a glowy base is your thing, this Dior quad is for you. The highlighters, bronzer and blush also double up as eyeshadows, if you’re after an ethereal, pearlescent look.

£36, selfridges.com

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit in Ghost

Hourglass-Ambient-Lighting-Edit-in-Ghost

Hourglass is known for its marble effect blushers and bronzers, which are quite possibly the most authentic flush- and bronze-givers on the market. This palette brings together both, along with four other illuminating shades. 

£75, net-a-porter.com

Laura Mercier La Palette Naturelle Face and Cheek Palette

Laura-Mercier-Face-Palette

Laura Mercier’s palette brings together six finely-milled powders you can use to highlight, blush, bronze and even create a smokey eye.

£40, johnlewis.com

Images: Courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Author

Georgia Drew

Recommended by Georgia Drew

Beauty

The greatest new products to hit the beauty desk this month

Future beauty icons.

Posted by
Ava Welsing-Kitcher
Published
Beauty

Diptyque’s advent calendar is here – and it contains actual lucky charms

Here's how to get one.

Posted by
Hanna Ibraheem
Published
Beauty

This is how to clean your make-up brushes quickly at home – without ruining them

This is a Public Service Announcement.

Posted by
Amber Ascroft
Published
Stylist Daily