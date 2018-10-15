There have been more occasions than I care to admit where I have been running late due to my make-up routine. Not because I contour, bake and whatever else Instagrammers are doing, but because I leave a trail of products in my wake that I then struggle to scurry into my handbag for tactical midday touchups later on. Wouldn’t it make more sense to have the everyday products in one place, so that I can move from make-up bag to handbag without leaving anything behind?

Having a uniform of the basics saves time deliberating over bronzers and highlighters, time that is better spent applying a daring coral lip instead. The simpler this uniform, the quicker it is to apply, and what is simpler than having everything in a practical and portable compact, aka a multi-purpose make-up palette?