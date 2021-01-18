Multi-tasking beauty products are a great way to downsize your collection while saving time in your routine. Here, we round up the best ones.
If you’ve been making minimal effort with your beauty routine recently, you aren’t the only one. As we continue to spend more time catching up with loved ones and seeing out work meetings over pixelated video calls, you may find yourself opting for the speediest, most fuss-free routine (if you’re applying any products at all).
But what you may not know is that there’s a long list of multi-tasking beauty products which help to downsize your collection and also save you a lot of a time. From cream-to-powder sticks that can be used all over the face and a nail polish that strengthens your nail bed to an eyebrow pen that creates the perfect faux freckles and a mascara that tames flyaways; we round up the multi-tasking beauty products that’ll make your routine much more efficient.
Best multipurpose beauty products
Biossance 100% Squalane Oil
Lightweight yet incredibly nourishing, this 100% squalane oil by Biossance can be used as a body moisturiser (be sure to splash on extra handfuls on dry knees and elbows), hair oil, lip oil, a face oil (it teams up perfectly with a gua sha) and even a shaving oil.
Glossier Brow Flick
Not only does Glossier’s Brow Flick help you create perfectly defined eyebrows, the featherlight pigment works well at dotting on faux freckles.
Shop Glossier Brow Flick at Glossier, £15
Liha Idan Oil
This handy bottle contains cold-pressed coconut oil and a tuberose flower. Place the bottle in hot water to melt the formula and use it as a body oil, hair oil or leave-in hair conditioner. Plus, the scent of the tuberose absorbs into the oil meaning it can be used as a solid perfume, too.
Shop Liha Idan Oil at Liha Beauty, £39
Nails.Inc Gel Rehab Base Coat and Treatment
Keratin-rich spinach, seaweed extract, pepetides and kale team up to help strengthen and repair weak, damaged nails. As well as hardening the nail bed, the formula has a glass-like finish, meaning it serves perfectly as a base coat or can be worn alone.
Shop Nails.Inc Gel Rehab Base Coat and Treatment at Cult Beauty, £15
The Body Shop Brow & Lash Gel
From defining and lengthening lashes to grooming eyebrows to taming flyaways along your hairline, this handy tube has many uses.
Virtue One for All 6-in-1 Styler Cream
Formulated with alpha keratin 60ku (which is near identical to the keratin in your hair), this styling cream has the ability to bring a long list of benefits to your hair, including shine, moisture, strength, softness and protection from damaging environmental factors.
Shop Virtue One for All 6-in-1 Styler Cream at Cult Beauty, £17
Nudestix Lip and Cheek Pencil
Going above and beyond a standard lip crayon, NudeStix has created a pencil that can be scribbled on both your lips and cheeks. Plus, the formula contains shea butter, vitamin E and peptides to nourish, repair and protect skin.
The Inkey List Oat Cleansing Balm
Gentle and soothing on skin, this rich cleansing balm removes even the most stubborn make-up without hardly any effort. What’s more, you can leave a thin layer of the balm on your skin for 10 minutes and it’ll work to nourish, calm and hydrate your complexion.
Shop The Inkey List Oat Cleansing Balm at Cult Beauty, £9.99
Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour
While these Laura Mercier eyeshadow stick deliver high-impact pigment, they’re incredibly easy to blend. Swipe it along you lash line for liner, scribble it on your eyelid for eyeshadow or buff it all out for the perfect smoky eye.
Shop Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour at lookfantastic, £25 each
NARS The Multiple
These iconic cream-to-powder colour sticks have a sheer shimmer finish and can be used for on your eyes, cheeks, lips and body as well as for highlighting and sculpting.
Shop NARS The Multiple at NARS Cosmetics, £30
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter
Infused with high-impact illuminating and blurring particles, this clever formula can be used as both a primer and a radiant highlighter. It also contains tinted pigments, making it the perfect option when you want to enhance your complexion without having to reach for any foundation.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter at Cult Beauty, £34
Frances Prescott Tri-Balm
Cruelty-free and ethically sourced, this multi-purpose balm is perfect for when you’re short on time but want to give your skin a bit of care. It can be used as a cleanser, exfoliator and moisturiser all in one. Just massage it on dry skin, rinse it off with warm water and you’re done.
Shop Frances Prescott Tri-Balm at Feelunique, £46
Bobbi Brown Extra Illuminating Moisture Balm
Perfect for when you don’t want to apply base products but still want to look perky on Zoom. This lightweight balm comes in three shades and can be used all over the face or over products as a highlighter.
Shop Bobbi Brown Extra Illuminating Moisture Balm at Bobbi Brown, £45
