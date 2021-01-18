If you’ve been making minimal effort with your beauty routine recently, you aren’t the only one. As we continue to spend more time catching up with loved ones and seeing out work meetings over pixelated video calls, you may find yourself opting for the speediest, most fuss-free routine (if you’re applying any products at all).

But what you may not know is that there’s a long list of multi-tasking beauty products which help to downsize your collection and also save you a lot of a time. From cream-to-powder sticks that can be used all over the face and a nail polish that strengthens your nail bed to an eyebrow pen that creates the perfect faux freckles and a mascara that tames flyaways; we round up the multi-tasking beauty products that’ll make your routine much more efficient.