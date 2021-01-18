Best multi-tasking hair, make-up and skincare products to add to your beauty routine

Multi-tasking beauty products are a great way to downsize your collection while saving time in your routine. Here, we round up the best ones.

If you’ve been making minimal effort with your beauty routine recently, you aren’t the only one. As we continue to spend more time catching up with loved ones and seeing out work meetings over pixelated video calls, you may find yourself opting for the speediest, most fuss-free routine (if you’re applying any products at all).

But what you may not know is that there’s a long list of multi-tasking beauty products which help to downsize your collection and also save you a lot of a time. From cream-to-powder sticks that can be used all over the face and a nail polish that strengthens your nail bed to an eyebrow pen that creates the perfect faux freckles and a mascara that tames flyaways; we round up the multi-tasking beauty products that’ll make your routine much more efficient.

    These iconic cream-to-powder colour sticks have a sheer shimmer finish and can be used for on your eyes, cheeks, lips and body as well as for highlighting and sculpting.

    Infused with high-impact illuminating and blurring particles, this clever formula can be used as both a primer and a radiant highlighter. It also contains tinted pigments, making it the perfect option when you want to enhance your complexion without having to reach for any foundation.

    Cruelty-free and ethically sourced, this multi-purpose balm is perfect for when you’re short on time but want to give your skin a bit of care. It can be used as a cleanser, exfoliator and moisturiser all in one. Just massage it on dry skin, rinse it off with warm water and you’re done.

    Perfect for when you don’t want to apply base products but still want to look perky on Zoom. This lightweight balm comes in three shades and can be used all over the face or over products as a highlighter.

