Nail art inspiration: designs to inspire your first post-lockdown manicure

Managed to secure a nail booking but not sure what to get? Show these to your manicurist.

Nail salons across England will be allowed to reopen from 13 July.

Over the last four months, doors remained firmly shut but Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden announced that businesses can finally resume, with social distancing and Covid-secure measures in place.

With many missing their local nail salons over lockdown, there’s no doubt salons will experience a rush of manicure bookings. In fact, beauty booking website Treatwell has reported a 606% increase in daily bookings across all nail treatments compared to before lockdown.

If you’re lucky enough to secure an appointment, there’s just one more thing to consider: what should you get for your first post-lockdown manicure? After weeks of dodgy DIY nail jobs, for us, the answer is nail art

So, to help give you some inspiration, we’ve rounded up some of the incredible nail art designs we’ve had sitting in our Instagram saved folder throughout the last few months.

  • Starfish art

  • Face and portrait art

  • Cloud art

  • Cherry art

  • Smiley face art

  • Leopard print art

  • Floral art

  • Abstract art

  • Galactic art

  • Evil eye art

Main image: Getty