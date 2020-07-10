Nail salons across England will be allowed to reopen from 13 July.

Over the last four months, doors remained firmly shut but Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden announced that businesses can finally resume, with social distancing and Covid-secure measures in place.

With many missing their local nail salons over lockdown, there’s no doubt salons will experience a rush of manicure bookings. In fact, beauty booking website Treatwell has reported a 606% increase in daily bookings across all nail treatments compared to before lockdown.