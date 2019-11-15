The Stylist beauty team’s favourite London salons for nail art

A total fashion-industry and celebrity favourite (we’re talking Solange and Adwoah-level), owner Ama Quashie’s intimate space in the heart of her native Brixton is like no other. With smooth leather chairs, neon signs, embroidered Missy Elliot quotes, and beautifully empowering art, it feels like a soulful lounge. “A lot of nail salons are crisp and clinical, but I think having somewhere to truly relax and be inspired by at the same time is what we all need,” Quashie tells Stylist.

And about the nails: be prepared for tips that make such a statement without crossing into tacky territory, including a really chic zebra print and the best tortoiseshell we’ve seen around. If you want to go back to basics, then their signature Naked Mani show off the natural nail in all its glory, and all their standard polish is toxic-free.

Plus, to celebrate the salon’s first birthday, Ama has launched a charity nail art menu in collaboration with stylist Julia Sarr Jamois, hair stylist Ali Pirzadeh (pictured below), design studio Studio Moross and online community Gurls Talk. Each of them has designed their own nail look, and £5 from each £55 treatment will be donated to High Trees, while the money from the Gurls Talk design will be donated to Free Periods.

You have to try: Tortoiseshell Gel Nail Art, from £15 extra