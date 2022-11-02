Is it just us or does autumn feel more exciting this year? Whether it’s because we had a ridiculously hot summer and are all ready for sweater season to come or the fact that we’ve been secretly craving those crisp evening walks followed by a cosy hot chocolate, it seems like the autumn vibes are bigger than ever – and we’re not mad about it.

Plus, that snug and comforting feeling has trickled through into this year’s fragrance launches too. From warming, romantic florals to skin-like musk scents, this season’s scents really capture the autumn mood. Think the warm, familiar scent on your best friend’s cashmere scarf or the smoky, incense aroma that fills Soho House on a Sunday evening – these gorgeous fragrances wrap up all the best autumn feels in a bottle, transporting you instantly to the most comforting few months of the year.

So, if you’re in the market for a new signature scent, you’ve come to the right place. Keep scrolling to discover nine new floral, woody and musky fragrances that are perfect for the autumn/winter months…