Dozens of exciting, innovative and long-awaited products are sent to our office daily. It’s one of the best things about our jobs: getting key insights into what’s coming out before everyone else, but mostly we like to take a minute and just play with it all.

These are the hero products that have stood out to us among everything else, been trialled and tested, and become staples in our beauty routines. From high-tech hair products, to the latest buzzworthy skincare ingredient or even just a really cool new nail colour, scroll on for our newly discovered beauty gems.