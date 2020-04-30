Glossier Hand Cream, £16



What is it? A deceptively nourishing lightweight hand cream.

Why do you need it? With all this increased hand washing, it isn’t really any wonder why so many of us are experiencing rough, dry, chapped hands. But reaching for the nearest buttery hand balm isn’t necessarily the answer. Nourishing though they may be, rich formulas also have the tendency to render your hands pretty useless: glasses slip from hands, texting becomes nigh-on impossible and keyboards end up scattered with greasy fingerprints. In classic Glossier fashion, its new hand cream solves all those bugbears and then some.

Why is it brilliant? A very unusual texture, it feels no thicker than a light lotion, but two minutes later and skin still feels seeped in silky moisture. But just not the slippery kind. Plus, it smells almost identical to Glossier You, making it very difficult to stop sniffing the backs of your hands.