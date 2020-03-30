From cleansers to shower gels and moisturisers, these are the best skincare, body care and health products from this month.
Skincare has never been more synonymous with self-care than over these past few weeks, and this month’s dose of new beauty launches are here to help encourage more of the same. From cleansers and toners to pillow mists and eco-friendly toothpaste tabs, there’s a plethora of luxuriously formulated, yet affordable products on offer.
But it can be hard to figure where to start when it comes to beauty staples. With such an array of skincare and health products out there, it’s tricky to know what exactly works and why it’s different from the rest.
Below, the Stylist beauty team have whittled down the launches you need to know about this month. Read on for the products you’ll be adding to your shopping basket in due course…
Shannon Peter, beauty director, picks:
The new wave toothpaste
Parla Original Toothpaste Tabs, £6.95
What is it? Eco-friendly frothing toothpaste tablets with added fluoride.
Why do you need it? If you’re trying to give your bathroom an eco-makeover, don’t forget your toothpaste. Traditional tubes are really hard (if not impossible) to recycle, but these solid, refillable tablets completely cut out plastic waste.
Why is it brilliant? All it takes is some gentle chewing (you get used to it, trust us) to turn one of these tabs into a frothy foam. It’s not as thick as regular toothpaste, but it works just the same, cleansing teeth. And unlike many other toothpaste tablets, these contain fluoride (vital for preventing tooth decay) so your dentist would certainly approve.
The liquid exfoliator
What is it? A lactic acid-based liquid exfoliant.
Why do you need it? Lactic acid is brilliant at dissolving dead skin cells clinging to the surface of the skin, so a daily swipe of this stuff will keep your complexion gleaming.
Why is it brilliant? Alongside lactic acid, this toner contains cactus flower extract which is a sturdy hydrator, warding off moisture loss from the skin’s surface. After a week of use, I’ve already noticed my skin has started to look a lot brighter, and the skin on my otherwise dry nose is much less bumpy.
The spot saver
What is it? Hydrocolloid patches that shield spots and stop you from picking.
Why do you need it? If, like me, you can’t leave spots alone, these cute star-shaped patches will stave off restless fingers, but they’ll also absorb fluid and stop any bacteria from entering the compromised skin.
Why is it brilliant? Well, they’re star-shaped, need we say more? Reshifting our perceptions of acne, they make skincare a litte more fun. And we could all do with a bit of joy when we catch sight of ourselves in Zoom meetings right now, couldn’t we?
Lucy Partington, beauty editor, picks:
The silky body oil
& Other Stories Riviera Body Oil, £13
What is it? A citrus-infused silky body oil that smells like summer.
Why do you need it? It helps rehydrated dry, parched skin that’s been ravaged by cold winds. Massaging it into skin after a long, hot shower feels like a real luxury treat – especially if you light a candle, too.
Why is it brilliant? It’s the perfect excuse to indulge in some much-needed self-care. It’s packed with plenty of nourishing oils to give skin a boost while giving it a big moisture boost and it smells like a warm summer’s day – aka the escapism we all need right now.
The creamy cleanser
Milk Makeup Vegan Milk Moisturizing Cleanser, £27
What is it? A sulfate and fragrance-free face wash.
Why do you need it? Everybody needs a cleanser that they look forward to using, that feels like a real treat – and this is exactly that.
Why is it brilliant? Best for normal-to-dry skin types, this creamy cleanser should be used as a second cleanse to help get rid of any last remnants of make-up. It’s gentle, hydrating and leaves skin feeling refreshed without drying it out or causing irritation.
The luxurious shower gel
Rituals The Ritual of Jing Foaming Shower Gel, £8.50
What is it? A gel-to-foam body wash to nourish skin.
Why do you need it? I love a posh shower gel and this ticks all of my boxes: it smells incredible, has a satisfying amount of foam and leaves skin feeling super soft and hydrated.
Why is it brilliant? This body wash from Rituals is up there with my favourites; it’s not super expensive but feels like a treat to use and has a relaxing scent that helps me unwind.
Hanna Ibraheem, senior beauty writer, picks:
The soothing spritz
The Body Shop Lavender Pillow Mist, £15
What is it? A calming mist to help you to relax and fall asleep.
Why do you need it? A recent study found that 32.7% of women in the UK get just 6.5 hours of sleep a night – and that was before the stress we’re all feeling now. A few quick spritzes of this pillow mist will help you feel relaxed and at ease, allowing you to fall asleep easier.
Why is it brilliant? Lavender is known for its calming properties, so it’s no surprise that The Body Shop made it the star of its new pillow mist. The formula contains a potent blend of French lavender essential oils. Just spray it a few times over your bedding, get under the covers and take a few deep breaths.
The healing lip balm
Burt’s Bees Hemp Lip Balm, £3.99
What is it? A lip balm packed with nourishing and repairing ingredients.
Why do you need it? If you’re finding yourself picking at your lips more often than usual, this lip balm will help. A quick swipe will leave your lips feeling softer, smoother and hydrated.
Why is it brilliant? It contains hemp seed oil, an ingredient that is incredibly hydrating and conditioning, along with vitamin E and omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. After just a few uses, you’ll notice your lips are nowhere near as dry as they used to be.
The nourishing cream
Liz Earle Skin Repair Rich Cream, £23
What is it? A thick and intensely hydrating face cream.
Why do you need it? Now that I’m spending more time giving myself facial massages, I often reach for face creams with thicker textures – and this one is perfect. Just one 10p-sized dollop is enough to really work into my skin.
Why is it brilliant? The ingredients are restorative, soothing and very hydrating. It’s formulated with sustainable shea better, moisturising borage oil and nourishing avocado oil to leave dry, stressed skin happy and healthy.
Kiran Meeda, beauty assistant, picks:
The gel moisturiser
Bare Minerals Pureness Soothing Gel Moisturiser, £31
What is it? A really lightweight, hydrating moisturiser.
Why do you need it? I’m a huge fan of gel textures, because they absorb a lot easier into my skin. This moisturiser does exactly that, whilst also minimising any redness that I have throughout the day.
Why is it brilliant? As someone with blemish-prone skin, I’m always looking for super gentle formulas. As always with Bare Minerals, this contains hydrating coconut oil and glycerin to give my skin that extra hit of moisture.
The blemish treatment
Weleda SOS Spot Treatment, £10.95
What is it? A strong-yet-soothing gel for spots.
Why do you need it? Whenever my spots reach their maximum size, I always look to this gel to help soothe and protect them from external bacterias. It contains antibacterial willow bark and witch hazel, known to reduce the appearance of sore spots.
Why is it brilliant? Not only does the gel target spots from a bacterial level, but it really cools skin down. It’s the ultimate antidote to a stressed-out spot.
Images: courtesy of brands.