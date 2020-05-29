Amanda Harrington Face Mist in Natural Honey, £28

What is it? A surprisingly easy-to-use self tan for the face with added skincare benefits.

Why do you need it? So many of us have long avoided facial fake tan for fear of ending up streaky or orange, but this face mist mitigates all that risk. You simply spritz it on and either use the accompanying kabuki brush, or your own foundation brush to blend it in up into the hairline and around your features. It truly is seamless.

Why is it brilliant? As well as lending skin a honeyed glow, it also contains skincare ingredients like collagen to plump skin and CQ10 for a dose of antioxidant protection. I’ve been using it once a week and my grey tinted complexion is no more.