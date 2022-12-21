All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From skincare saviours to hair care heroes, these are the 20 stand out products our beauty team loved in 2022…
Over the last 12 months, hundreds (if not thousands) of beauty products launched in the UK. From cult concealers promising to erase any evidence of sleepless nights to new fresh new fragrances offering to transport you to sunnier climes, 2022 has been a great year for beauty, with hundreds of new launches landing on the Stylist beauty team’s desk.
With so many brilliant new launches, you can rest assured that the ones that have earned a permanent place in our beauty’s team’s bathroom cabinets really are the cream of the crop.
Below, our beauty team round up those products that have become new favourites in 2022. From stellar celebrity-backed beauty lines (there are a lot) to modern complexion perfectors, keep scrolling to discover the 20 best beauty launches from 2022…
Morgan Fargo, beauty editor
Ultra Violette Daydream Screen Tinted Veil SPF 50
Part skin tint, part protection, the cult sunscreen brand Ultra Violette dropped a new hero product in August: the Daydream Screen Tinted Veil. With factor 50 protection, the tint is designed to be worn over your go-to SPF to help even out skin tone and add extra protection. It slips on, feels comfortable and doesn’t dry out as the day progresses – an all-around winner.
Shop Ultra Violette Daydream Screen Tinted Veil SPF 50 at Liberty London, £38
Sunspel Sea Moss Eau de Parfum
Thoughtfully British without feeling trite or cliché, the newest fragrance from Sunspel combines refreshing sea breeze with dry cedar notes and lilting rose and lavender. Versatile enough to wear throughout the seasons, it stirs up feelings of fresh, energetic beginnings, underpinned by a powerful calm.
Pattern Leave-In Conditioner
In June, the long-anticipated UK launch of Tracee Ellis Ross’s haircare brand, Pattern, finally happened. Available in Boots (both online and in store), the designed-for-curly-and-coily-hair line contains everything to take you from wash day to reviving third-day hair. This leave-in conditioner instantly softens and strengthens strands, defining curls and reducing frizz.
Cultured Biomecare Vitality Cleansing Milk
Designed around the central idea of maintaining the health of the skin’s microbiome, Cultured is a saviour for sensitive, stressed and condition-prone skin. The cleansing milk gently lifts away make-up, dirt and residue from the day without stripping natural oils or damaging the healthy functioning of the skin barrier. Instead, a system of glycolipids (a type of moisturising molecule derived from sugarcane) cleanses and hydrates, imbuing skin with soft, plump hydration.
Shop Cultured Biomecare Vitality Cleansing Milk at Cult Beauty, £13
Vieve Modern Radiance Concealer
A concealer that doesn’t crack or crease during the course of a day is something of a mythical creature in my life but this newness from Vieve is just that. Created in 20 shades, the formula feels full of hydration (thanks to moisture-attracting hyaluronic acid) without leaving wetness or oil on the skin. It brightens and evens out skin tone and is easy to blend with fingers, a sponge or a brush.
Suqqu Melting Powder Blush
This year, blush has thundered back into fashion. A prominent advocate for the liquid blush community, I was thoroughly humbled by how seamlessly the Suqqu melting powder blush diffused into the skin. Silky smooth, the powder is coated in a lightweight oil to avoid chalky, dull residue. Converted? Yep.
Jones Road Miracle Balm in Flushed
I like my beauty routine to to be able to transition well between being at home and being on the go. Jones Road make-up fits the brief to a T. Tactile, functional make-up that feels fun to apply and looks gorgeous – it doesn’t get better than that. This shade (Flushed, released in March) of Miracle Balm, Jones Road’s much-lauded balm blusher, gives the skin that fresh glow of a brisk walk. Perfection.
Shop Jones Road Miracle Balm in Flushed at Liberty London, £36
Refy Body Glow
Created by influencer Jess Hunt’s brand Refy, Body Glow sailed straight into my list of holiday must-pack items when it launched in June. A larger, body-based version of the iconic Refy Gloss Highlighter, the formula is non-sticky and sumptuous, able to be used on the areas of the body that you’d like a little more glow. For me, that’s my decolletage, shoulders, collarbones, tips of my ears and cheekbones and bridge of my nose.
Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner in Olive
A master of elegant, refined formulations that are simple to work with but give maximum pay-off, Victoria Beckham’s Satin Kajal Jewel Liner collection is a testament to glamorous festive joy. Glimmering and soft, they won’t smudge after application but stay with you as you dance, and dance and dance and…
Shop Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner in Olive, £22
R.E.M Beauty Sweetener Concealer
Buildable, with medium-to-full coverage, the R.E.M. concealer – created by Ariana Grande, no less – is creamy, doesn’t settle into dry patches or facial lines and feels cushion-like on the skin. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and ashwagandha, it holds hydration and repairs the skin, while battling environmental stressors at the same time. Available in 60 shades, you can also pick it up at the dedicated R.E.M. beauty counter in Selfridges, London.
Chloe Burcham, freelance beauty journalist
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer
This cream bronzer launched back in May and has been a firm favourite in my make-up bag ever since. It’s available in four shades (Fair, Medium, Tan and Deep) and is enriched with hyaluronic acid to give your skin a hydrating glow from within. I love it.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer, £42
Byredo De Los Santos Eau de Parfum
Concocted as an ode to Día de los Muertos and All Saints’ Day, De Los Santos was created to celebrate life and remember lost loved ones – which personally resonated for me this year. Blending top notes of clary sage with heart notes of orris before sinking into a cloud of aromatic musks, ambroxan and palo santo, it’s musky, herby and warming. A nostalgic and uplifting fragrance that simultaneously tugs at your heart strings.
Shop Byredo De Los Santos Eau de Parfum at Cult Beauty, £130
Nécessaire The Body Wash Eucalyptus
2022 saw the much-anticipated launch of Necessaire into Space NK and it’s a brand that’s not left my bathroom ever since. One stand-out product you must try is the The Body Wash. It smells heavenly – fresh and clean, without being overpowering. Plus, the formula is enriched with skin-barrier repairing niacinamide, brightening vitamin C and softening vitamin E.
Chris Appleton x Colour Wow Money Masque
Launched in January, this hair saviour mask has become a regular in my hair wash routine. Packed with active ingredients, the formula transforms dry, dull hair into soft, frizz-free strands with a real mirror-like shine. It’s like a salon treatment at home.
Shop Chris Appleton x Colour Wow Money Masque at Lookfantastic, £39.50
Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint
Even though this sheer foundation launched earlier this summer, it was only on a recent trip to Bali that I really discovered how beautiful this is on the skin. The lightweight liquid creates a sheer sheen, soothing redness and balancing skin tone, while giving you a really natural, luminous glow. I’m confident it’ll be a favourite of mine for much of 2023, too.
L’Oreal Professionnel Metal Detox Oil
I’m lazy when it comes to hair protection, but that’s all changed now that I’ve discovered this little gem. It’s technically an oil but feels more like a lightweight serum that not only helps to prevent breakage but works to illuminate your colour too. Plus, it contains clever metal-removing particles that help protect your colour from dulling hard water or damaging chlorine (ideal).
Shop L’Oreal Professionnel Metal Detox Oil at Lookfantastic, £26
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
February saw the launch of Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty into Space NK, and with it, this brilliant cream blusher. It’s creamy, blendable and super pigmented and leaves your skin with a healthy-looking, natural glow. Plus, I’ve used it nearly every day since February and I’ve still got plenty left in the tube. Win.
This gorgeous enzyme cleanser is perfect for giving your skin a glow, while leaving your skin ultra hydrated and fresh. With almond and jojoba oil, the balm is designed to be kind and nourishing to skin while removing even the stubbornest eye make-up and skincare. Most importantly, it’s an easy step to add into your routine and leaves skin feeling clean, refreshed and, thanks to its exfoliating properties, even more toned.
dpHue Brightening Powder
I’d been avidly waiting for these brilliant brightening powders to launch in the UK ever since spying them on celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson’s Instagram, and this summer, my wishes were granted. Formulated with 15% vitamin C, they expertly pull out dulling heavy metals, impurities and product build-up from the hair, leaving your blonde as bright as it was when you left the salon. They don’t damage or dry out your hair but simply leave it feeling light and airy as well as looking much more vibrant. Obsessed.
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
Tatcha was another massively anticipated launch this year that was well worth the wait. It’s hard to choose just one product that deserves a pride of place spot in my yearly favourites, but if I had to choose, it’d be this Dewy Skin Cream moisturiser. It drenches your skin in lightweight hydration, leaving your complexion looking plump, soft and glowy after just a couple of uses. The dream.
Images: courtesy of brands