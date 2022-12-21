Over the last 12 months, hundreds (if not thousands) of beauty products launched in the UK. From cult concealers promising to erase any evidence of sleepless nights to new fresh new fragrances offering to transport you to sunnier climes, 2022 has been a great year for beauty, with hundreds of new launches landing on the Stylist beauty team’s desk.

With so many brilliant new launches, you can rest assured that the ones that have earned a permanent place in our beauty’s team’s bathroom cabinets really are the cream of the crop.

Below, our beauty team round up those products that have become new favourites in 2022. From stellar celebrity-backed beauty lines (there are a lot) to modern complexion perfectors, keep scrolling to discover the 20 best beauty launches from 2022…