Huda Kattan brought out her first exfoliating scrub , which fulfills our need for a product that buffs away dead skin cells without using aggressive granules that strip your skin of its moisture.

February has been a month full of skincare developments, nude make-up and reparative hair care. Cue the collective round of applause for effective, yet gentle products.

Philosophy released its first collection made from natural elements, which also made use of the ingredient on everyone’s lips, cannabis sativa seed oil, while cult brand, The Inkey List created its first cleansing balm.

Still, it can be a minefield to figure out where to start with products, what works for you and what it’s actually like. That’s why the Stylist beauty team has tried and tested copious amounts of cleansers, eyeshadows, fragrances and body care – making it that tiny bit easier to know what’s worth splurging out on.

Read on for the Stylist beauty team’s favourite new beauty launches from February.