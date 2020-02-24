From Victoria Beckham’s Cell Rejuvinating Power Serum to Huda Kattan’s Wishful Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub, February 2020 has been a month of many skincare launches. Here are the Stylist beauty team’s favourite new products of the month.
February has been a month full of skincare developments, nude make-up and reparative hair care. Cue the collective round of applause for effective, yet gentle products.
Huda Kattan brought out her first exfoliating scrub, which fulfills our need for a product that buffs away dead skin cells without using aggressive granules that strip your skin of its moisture.
Philosophy released its first collection made from natural elements, which also made use of the ingredient on everyone’s lips, cannabis sativa seed oil, while cult brand, The Inkey List created its first cleansing balm.
Still, it can be a minefield to figure out where to start with products, what works for you and what it’s actually like. That’s why the Stylist beauty team has tried and tested copious amounts of cleansers, eyeshadows, fragrances and body care – making it that tiny bit easier to know what’s worth splurging out on.
Read on for the Stylist beauty team’s favourite new beauty launches from February.
Shannon Peter, beauty director, picks:
The hair hydrator
John Freida Hydrate & Recharge Mask, £6.99
What is it? A replenishing moisture surge for your hair.
Why do you need it? I know my curly hair is prone to dryness, but plying my head with too much moisture can lead to limp, overly fluffy curls. I’ve had brilliant results with John Frieda’s new Hydrate and Recharge Masque, £6.99.
Why is it brilliant? It contains erythritol, which helps draw water into the hair fibre, and monoi oil, which seals each strand to stop moisture from escaping. That’s a lot of clever technology for less than a tenner.
The quick-dry body lotion
philosophy nature in a jar cream-to-water body lotion with cactus fruit extract, £24.50
What is it? A body lotion equipped with soothing and quick-drying ingredients.
Why do you need it? As the name suggests, it melts to water when it hits the skin, so it sinks in fast, while remedying the ashy dry skin that coats my limbs.
Why is it brilliant? Does anyone actually enjoy applying body lotion? Thought not. The key is finding a product that gets the job done without the need for prancing around in the cold waiting for it to sink in. My latest recruit is philosophy’s Cream-to-Water Body Lotion.
The lightweight lipgloss
Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Lip Gloss, £19
What is it? A moisture increasing, nourishing gloss.
Why do you need it? I love the look of lip gloss, but it can often feel sticky, like peanut butter. Not Bobbi Brown’s new Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss, £19. Thinner than your average, the oil-based gloss glides like a dream and hydrates lips, rather than draining them of moisture.
Why is it brilliant? Plus, it has so much slip, lips never get stuck together. A near identical match to my natural lip colour, In the Buff – a peachy beige shade – is my favourite.
Lucy Partington, beauty editor, picks:
The powerhouse serum
Victoria Beckham Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum, £180
What is it? A daily serum that helps renew and repair cells while strengthening the skin’s barrier, plus it protects against environmental damage.
Why do you need it? Everybody needs a supercharged antioxidant serum, and while I would never usually advocate something this expensive, I genuinely think it’s worth every penny and I’ve noticed a real difference in terms of the appearance and texture of my skin in the six weeks that I’ve been using it.
Why is it brilliant? It’s been formulated with Professor Augustinus Bader’s patented technology – known as TFC8 – which works to feed vital nutrients to skin cells, which in turn creates the perfect environment for the body’s natural repair and renewal process. It also has calming niacinamide and calming hyaluronic acid, too, which help create powerhouse cocktail. Plus, every aspect of the travel-friendly, leak-proof packaging is recyclable. Sustainable
chic.
The superior lip balm
What is it? A seriously nourishing, non-sticky, super hydrating lip balm.
Why do you need it? Everybody needs a decent lip balm in their stash and this has shot straight to the top of my favourites list. Formulated with lanolin and ceramides, it defends against cold-weather induced dehydration while also protecting against daily agressors, as well as helping to rebuild the lip’s delicate barrier.
Why is it brilliant? Not only does it moisturise, over time it also helps make lips stronger and much more resilient – plus it’s not greasy or sticky, it leaves a subtle sheen and can be used as an overnight mask, as a primer, or to soothe dry cuticles, heels and elbows or on cheekbones for a super natural your-skin-but-better glow.
The does-it-all palette
L’Oreal Paris Eye Go Wild Eyeshadow Mega Palette, £14.99
What is it? A 16-pan palette with a mix of wearable and experimental matte and shimmer finishes.
Why do you need it? Eyeshadow palettes may be 10-a-penny these days, but affordable ones are a bit harder to come across. L’Oreal Paris’ Eye Go Wild covers all bases, and for under £15 you can create a whole host of looks – whether you want to do something suitable for every day or make more of a bold statement, this can do both, plus a whole lot more.
Why is it brilliant? It has a range of super-pigmented, seriously-bendable and complementary shades that suit all skin tones, won’t break the bank and is extremely versatile and travel friendly. A must-have palette that can do no wrong in my eyes.
Hanna Ibraheem, senior beauty writer, picks:
The ultimate nail kit
What is it? A collection of four on-trend nail polishes, all in gorgeous minimal shades.
Why do you need it? Tonal nails continue to be one of this year’s biggest nail trends, and this Nails Inc. kit makes it incredibly easy to achieve.
Why is it brilliant? In this set, you’ll find four shades (Chamomile Street, a mocha brown; Beech Gardens, a khaki; French Ordinary Court; a light beige and Mansion House Street, a muted mushroom tone), all of which pair up perfectly to create on-trend tonal nails. The best bit about this kit is the endless nail combinations you can do. Apply a different shade to each finger, pick two and alternate between your nails, or you can focus on just one colour across your entire hand.
The eye-opening mascara
No7 The Full 360 Ultra Mascara, £10.20
What is it? A blacker-than-black mascara that does it all.
Why do you need it? If, like me, you’re somebody that wants their mascara to tick numerous boxes, this is the one for you. It’s lengthening, makes lashes appear fuller and gives them a great curl that holds in place all day.
Why is it brilliant? It’s clear that No7 has considered every part of this mascara. The wand has an hourglass shape to comb through lashes without leaving behind any clumping. As for the formula, it contains vitamin E to protect your lashes against environmental stressors, like pollution, and organic shea butter to keep them moisturised, too. All it requires is a couple of quick coats and you’re good to go.
The gentle cleanser
The Inkey List Oat Cleansing Balm, £9.99
What is it? A gentle cleansing balm that’s great for sensitive skin.
Why do you need it? Thanks to the addition of colloidal oatmeal, this cleanser not only removes dirt and make-up, but soothes signs of sensitivity and calms any redness.
Why is it brilliant? While I don’t have sensitive skin, I’m well aware of how much my skin gets exposed to throughout the day. So, I always make sure I take time to cleanse properly when I get home – and a balm allows you to give yourself a massage at the same time. I apply it to skin and massage it in circular motions, allowing it to lift make-up and daily grime. I then remove it with water and pat my skin dry with a towel. The first time I used it, I realised it doesn’t leave my contact lenses cloudy like most cleansing balms; a big plus for me.
Kiran Meeda, beauty assistant, picks:
The milky exfoliator
Wishful Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub, £34
What is it? The non-abrasive exfoliator for smoother skin.
Why do you need it? Always reliant on my trusty liquid exfoliator, I can’t help but be weary when it comes to traditional scrubs. Wishful’s Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub has a really gentle, milky texture that isn’t abrasive in the slightest. Above anything else, my skin felt smoother and softer.
Why is it brilliant? It contains natural AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids) and BHAs (beta hydroxy acids) in the form of pineapple fruit extract and cellulose which help to reduce dark spots and even skin texture, while papaya fruit extract is used to increase the skin’s luminosity.
The fresh floral scent
Jo Malone Wisteria & Lavender, £50
What is it? The clean, subdued lavender scent.
Why do you need it? Fragrance is usually predictable for me, and I have to wear anything that smells absurdly sweet - but there are times which call for a cleaner scent. Jo Malone’s Wisteria & Lavender Cologne blends aromatic English lavender with honeyed Wisteria flowers and powdery white musk for a fragrant, fresh aroma.
Why is it brilliant? Lavender can be a tricky scent to pin down – often times too pungent, or too weak. The wisteria and lavender scent balances the rustic herb aroma with clean, crisp wisteria evenly.
Images: courtesy of brands.