Whether you’re looking for a therapeutic in-shower experience or a lip balm that heals even the driest of skin, these are the best skincare, make-up, body care and hair products that launched in July 2020.
Skincare has been the focus for so many of us over these past few months, but as we start adjust to a ‘new normal’ we’re welcoming other aspects of beauty back into our lives.
From a bushy eyebrow inducing product to a voluminous new go-to mascara, and even a luxurious shower oil, the Stylist beauty team have been rummaging through their new deliveries to bring you the best beauty products worth knowing about this month.
Read on for our favourite new products that launched in July…
Shannon Peter, Stylist’s beauty director, picks:
The brow groomer
B.Bare Brow Balm
What is it? A waxy brow soap to keep wayward hairs in place.
Why do you need it? I don’t know about you, but after four months of zero threading, waxing or plucking, my brows are looking more feral than ever. And although I actually do like the extra bulk, keeping these especially fluffy hairs in place is no mean feat. But that’s where this clever brow soap comes in.
Why is it brilliant? Where some brow setting gels can be sticky, or start to flake, this lightweight wax coats hairs, keeping their natural texture, rather than pasting them down. Undetectable once applied, it’s excellent whether you want to amp up the fluffiness or simply set your arch in place.
B.Bare Brow Balm, £24
The in-shower mood booster
Aromatherapy Associates DeStress Shower Oil
What is it? A mind-melting, non-greasy body oil.
Why do you need it? I’ve never been a bath person, so showers are my place of refuge. Problem is, they don’t instil quite the same sense of serenity as a long soak in the tub. This shower oil has changed all that.
Why is it brilliant? Not only does this rich oil smell like a fancy spa (remember those!), but it nourishes as it cleanses. On contact with water, the oil turns to a milk that has a much easier job soaking into limbs.
The high-strength lip balm
Sister & Co Rose and Cardamom Lip Tonic
What is it? Possibly the richest, most buttery lip balm out there.
Why do you need it? The search for the greatest lip balm is endless. But if your wish list calls for a buttery texture, skin-softening oils plus a delicious scent, this might just be the balm for you.
Why is it brilliant? Back by popular demand, this rich balm blends only the most nourishing oils: organic coconut, almond and avocado, as well as shea butter and vitamin E. Plus, it tastes like a decadent cake from a fancy bakery.
The genuinely invisible SPF
Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor SPF Moisturiser
What is it? A non-ashy, non-chalky, non-sticky SPF.
Why do you need it? If you bemoan having to wear SPF everyday, you evidently haven’t found a good one. You see, for every 100 greasy, tacky, chalky formulas, there is one that is truly invisible, offers ample protection and is a dream to wear. Fenty Skin’s new SPF is exactly that.
Why is it brilliant? With a subtle pink tint, this formula melts down to a completely invisible finish, no matter what skin tone it is applied too. It also does the job of your moisturiser too, offering ample hydration so skin is left feeling supple and bouncy.
Hanna Ibraheem, Stylist’s senior beauty writer, picks:
The mood-lifting nail stickers
Ciate London Smiley Stick on Nails Set
What is it? Fun and colourful nail stickers.
Why do you need it? One of my favourite discoveries during lockdown was nail stickers. As somebody who is hopeless at painting their own nails, the process of simply placing stickers on your nail bed and slathering a layer of top coat over it is failproof – and it always looks great.
Why is it brilliant? I couldn’t get enough of Ciate’s original The Cheat Sheets and this second version is just as incredible. Made in collaboration with Smiley World, it’s a collection of different emoji-like faces in a range of sizes and colours.
The complexion-boosting cleanser
Elemis Superfood AHA Glow Cleansing Butter
What is it? A facial cleanser packed with glow-inducing ingredients.
Why do you need it? When it comes to my cleansing routine, I can’t get enough of cleansing balms, butters and oils – basically, anything that will make it feel a bit indulgent. Which is where this Elemis cleanser comes in. The butter-to-milk formula can be used as a cleanser or a quick mask and gets rid of make-up, daily pollutants and daily grime.
Why is it brilliant? This cleansing butter is formulated with a wide range of ingredients that will leave your skin glowing. It has fermented pumpkin enzymes to gently exfoliate, while acerola cherry, which is naturally rich in AHAs, works to brighten skin. It also contains mango butter and chia seed oil to leave your complexion feeling softer and nourished.
The easy statement lip pencil
L’Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Lip Crayon in Mon Cinnamon
What is it? A waterproof lip pencil.
Why do you need it? Not only do these L’Oreal Paris lip crayons look cute in your make-up bag, they’re the easiest way to a statement lip. Available in 12 shades, I found myself constantly reaching for Mon Cinnamon; a tangerine orange with brown undertones that would usually be way out of my comfort zone but just works.
Why is it brilliant? The pencil has a slanted tip, making it easy to apply along the natural contour of your mouth. Plus, the matte texture works well at staying in place underneath your face mask but added jojoba oil and vitamin E stop the formula from feeling too drying.
L’Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Lip Crayon in Mon Cinnamon, £9.99
The nourishing body oil
Neal’s Yard Remedies Wild Rose Dry Oil
What is it? A non-greasy body oil.
Why do you need it? There’s no better feeling than coming out of the shower and slathering yourself in body oil. Not only is it a great way to practice some self-care, it leaves your skin ridiculously soft.
Why is it brilliant? This Neal’s Yard dry oil contains a blend of organic oils, including avocado, coconut and jojoba to hydrate and replenish skin. But the best bit about it? The smell. Organic rosehip seed oil adds a relaxing and luxurious scent, making it such a treat to use.
Kiran Meeda, Stylist’s beauty assistant, picks:
The whispy lashes mascara
Superfluid Unlash Me Mascara
What is it? A lightweight, deep black mascara.
Why do you need it? It creates an even, whispy lash in two to the three applications that doesn’t clump.
Why is it brilliant? The mascara formula and brush is the perfect balance of a natural, feathered lash but with the deepest jet black colour that lasts all day. It can easily transition from a day to night lash look.
Superfluid Unlash Me Mascara, approximately £21
The non-sticky hair oil
Champo Weightless Hair Oil
What is it? A concentrated mid-weight hair oil.
Why do you need it? You only need a few drops and it gradually smooths out hair and increases shine.
Why is it brilliant? Made from a combination of natural oils including olive oil, jojoba seed oil and coconut oil, it feels more luxurious every time I use it. Plus, it really helps increase your hairs brightness over time.
The long-lasting rose scented candle
Skandinavisk Rosenhave Candle
What is it? A fresh rose-scented candle with a burning time of 50 hours.
Why do you need it? When it comes to a rose scent, people either love it or hate it. If you fit into the latter, this candle isn’t too pungent that it’s sickly. In fact, it smells exactly like a freshly picked rose – very clean, yet a hint of that classic rose note we’re used to.
Why is it brilliant? Aside from its aesthetic scandi design, this candle is blended with elderflower, geranium and blackcurrant buds to create a ‘freshly picked from the garden’ scent that contains just enough rose.
Images: courtesy of brands.