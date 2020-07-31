B.Bare Brow Balm

What is it? A waxy brow soap to keep wayward hairs in place.

Why do you need it? I don’t know about you, but after four months of zero threading, waxing or plucking, my brows are looking more feral than ever. And although I actually do like the extra bulk, keeping these especially fluffy hairs in place is no mean feat. But that’s where this clever brow soap comes in.

Why is it brilliant? Where some brow setting gels can be sticky, or start to flake, this lightweight wax coats hairs, keeping their natural texture, rather than pasting them down. Undetectable once applied, it’s excellent whether you want to amp up the fluffiness or simply set your arch in place.

B.Bare Brow Balm, £24