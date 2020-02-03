The 11 best new beauty launches from January, as chosen by Stylist’s experts

From a cult neutral lipstick reformulated for darker skin tones to a genuinely gentle retinol serum, January 2020 was a busy time for new beauty launches. Here are the Stylist beauty team’s favourite new products of the month.
Starting the year off strong, January 2020 was a month of eco-friendly, power-packed skincare and make-up collection extensions we didn’t know we needed – until now.
We’ve also seen the launch of fresh, unisex-leaning fragrances and truly innovative haircare designed to target specific problems, ranging from pollution build-up to weak strands.
But with the launch of so many products, it can be difficult to know which ones to invest in. That’s why the Stylist beauty team have tried and tested a plethora of masks, serums, cleansers, acids, shampoos, make-up and more – making it easier for you to decide where to spend your money.
Read on for the Stylist beauty team’s favourite new beauty launches from January.
Shannon Peter, beauty director, picks:
The serum for stronger hair
Kérastase Genesis Anti-Hair Fall Fortifying Serum
“I usually shed hair like there’s no tomorrow: in the shower, on my hairbrush and all over my coat. But I’ve noticed a serious reduction since I started using Kérastase’s Genesis Anti-Hair Fall Fortifying Serum. Simply drop full four pipettes onto the scalp (it’s not at all greasy, don’t worry) after every wash and it gives hair fibres a little more ‘spring’, meaning they’re more resilient and less likely to snap.”
Shop Genesis Anti-Hair Fall Fortifying Serum at Kérastase, £49
The retinol for sensitive skin
La Roche Posay Retinol B3 Serum
“So many retinol products out there promise to be gentle enough for sensitive skin, but only a few really live up to that claim. La Roche Posay’s new Retinol B3 Serum certainly does. It offsets 0.1% pure retinol (which smooths skin and fades hyperpigmentation) with 2% barrier-strengthening vitamin B3 (aka niacinamide) and 10% hydrating glycerin. I’m a few weeks in and haven’t seen a hint of irritation.”
The hydrating hero
Biossance 100% Squalane Oil, £27
“It may not be as buzzy as hyaluronic acid, but squalane is one seriously hydrating skincare ingredient. That’s why I’m really digging Biossance’s new range, which is built around a sugarcane-sourced form of the stuff. Head straight for the 100% Squalane Oil and douse your entire body in it. No, really: it works just as well softening up dry elbows as it does glossing over an otherwise dry, dull complexion. The dream.”
Lucy Partington, beauty editor, picks:
The woody-yet-citrussy scent
Sunspel Oakwood EDP, £90
“Like the white T-shirts Sunspel is known for, its new fragrance Oakwood is elegant and chic. Created by perfumer Lyn Harris (of Miller Harris fame), I knew I’d love this fragrance as soon as I saw the notes: citrusy bergamot and neroli, sandalwood, oak moss, warming amber and earthy frankincense. Endless compliments are guaranteed – trust me.”
The calming cleanser
Kiehl’s Cannabis Sativa Seed Herbal Cleanser
“Don’t tell anyone, but I’m kind of over the whole CBD thing. There’s an exception to any rule, though, and in my case it’s Kiehl’s Cannabis Sativa Seed Herbal Cleanser. Created for skin prone to redness (ie mine), the lightweight gel wash is super gentle and doesn’t cause any sensitivity. My face is left feeling thoroughly cleansed, but not dry or tight or stripped of moisture.”
Shop Kiehl’s Cannabis Sativa Seed Herbal Cleanser at Feel Unique, £24
The ultimate hair detox
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Triple Detox Shampoo
“Living in London means my hair is never not the victim of hard water or excessive pollution – and while I didn’t ever really think my hair was suffering due to either of those things, using this shampoo has taught me otherwise. Using it once a week helps revive my hair, adding shine I thought would never return while making it so much more manageable.”
Shop Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Triple Detox Shampoo at Lookfantastic, £24
Hanna Ibraheem, beauty writer, picks:
The overnight hydration mask
Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial
“We all want skincare products formulated with the most innovative ingredients – and this overnight mask is full of them. It’s blended with plant squalane to deliver intense hydration, niacinamide to reduce environmental damage, and five forms of ceramides that strengthen the skin’s barrier to prevent moisture loss. I slather on a few pumps at night and wake up to skin that feels smoother and softer.”
Shop Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial at Cult Beauty, £44
The on-the-go eyeshadow
With Ted Eyeshadow Duo Stick
“With Ted’s Eyeshadow Duo Sticks have transformed my commuter beauty routine. I simply twist up the dual-ended crayon, scribble it onto my eyelids and buff the edges with my finger for a foolproof monochromatic eye. The best bit? There isn’t a dud shade in sight (I love Charming) and they all show up against my skin tone.”
The neutral pink lipstick for darker skin tones
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lipstick in Medium
“Charlotte Tilbury’s original Pillow Talk Lipstick is constantly described as ‘universally flattering’ – so much so, it sells every two minutes – but I’ve always wished it was that little bit deeper. Now, Tilbury has released Pillow Talk Medium, and I fell in love at first swipe. The berry-pink tones warm up my complexion and it’s closer to my natural lip colour, too. I’ve finally met my match.”
Shop Pillow Talk Lipstick in Medium at Charlotte Tilbury, £25
Kiran Meeda, acting beauty assistant, picks:
The soothing serum
Elemis Cica Calm Hydration Juice
“As someone with sensitive, acne-prone skin, my go-to ingredient is aloe vera. Elemis Superfood Cica Calm Hydration Juice contains 75% organic aloe vera juice, plus calming, cooling cucumber extract. Its subtle scent is another plus: it’s not unlike a fruity green smoothie, which makes it feel a lot more refreshing to apply.”
The neutral, fresh scent
CK Everyone
“Calvin Klein has been creating must-have perfumes for years. The brand’s latest creation, CK Everyone, makes use of citrusy-fresh top notes and subtle woody undertones with great lasting power. The bottle is modern, simple and timeless – I’d definitely want to keep this on my shelf to show off.”
