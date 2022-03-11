From the launch of Jonathan Van Ness’ haircare brand to Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty – if there’s one beauty retailer that is killing it at the moment, it’s Space NK. And with spring just around the corner and our routines feeling a little bit meh, there’s no better time to pull a Marie Kondo and spring clean (and restock) our beauty bags.

So whether you’re in the market for some new beauty bits – or you simply want the lowdown on what’s hot right now – I’ve rounded up nine of my absolute favourite new launches to arrive at Space NK. From exclusive beauty brands (think Rose Inc and Nécessaire) to brand new product launches (Kate Somerville’s got a good one for you), here’s everything I’m adding to cart at Space NK right now…