All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
There’s been an influx of buzzy new beauty brands at Space NK recently. Here are 9 of our favourites that you can shop right now.
From the launch of Jonathan Van Ness’ haircare brand to Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty – if there’s one beauty retailer that is killing it at the moment, it’s Space NK. And with spring just around the corner and our routines feeling a little bit meh, there’s no better time to pull a Marie Kondo and spring clean (and restock) our beauty bags.
So whether you’re in the market for some new beauty bits – or you simply want the lowdown on what’s hot right now – I’ve rounded up nine of my absolute favourite new launches to arrive at Space NK. From exclusive beauty brands (think Rose Inc and Nécessaire) to brand new product launches (Kate Somerville’s got a good one for you), here’s everything I’m adding to cart at Space NK right now…
Rose Inc Skin Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s new beauty brand Rose Inc might be extremely aesthetically pleasing, but the product formulations are worth your buck, too. I love this tinted moisturiser that hydrates the skin while helping to achieve a smooth, radiant appearance.
Shop Rose Inc Skin Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum at Space NK, £36
JVN Hair Complete Instant Recovery Serum
There are a lot of products worth celebrating in JVN’s brand new hair line – but it’s this little hair serum that’s impressed me the most. It works to strengthen hair, reduce split ends and helps to protect against heat-styling damage. A triple threat.
Shop JVN Hair Complete Instant Recovery Serum at Space NK, £24
BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner
If you’re in the market for a clinical-strength vitamin C, this is the one for you. It’s formulated with 20% pure, stable vitamin C that leaves the complexion looking brighter, glowier and feeling bouncier in just a matter of weeks.
Nécessaire The Body Wash Eucalyptus
It’s the US-based brand that’s been coveted by beauty editors for years, now available at Space NK. This luxe body wash contains niacinamide, vitamin C, vitamin E, omega-6 and omega-9, and leaves your skin feeling nourished and smelling divine.
Liha Beauty Oju Omi Cleansing Mud
Liha Beauty Oju Omi Cleansing Mud is a multi-purpose skin saviour that works as a spot treatment, mask and facial cleansing mud. It’s formulated with molasses and agave syrup, plus naturally occurring lactic acid, which helps to brighten the complexion and unclog pores.
Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush
Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty launch into Space NK has been one of the biggest beauty moments of the year. My standout product? This cream blush. It’s lightweight, water-resistant and really melts into your skin – leaving a soft, radiant colour that looks ultra-natural and glowing.
Shop Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush at Space NK, £
Summer Fridays Dream Oasis Hydration Serum
My skin is seriously dehydrated – and it’s been drinking up this weightless jelly-like serum a treat. It’s made with a blend of colloidal oatmeal, aloe and chamomile to comfort and soothe skin, while squalane, hyaluronic acid and glycerine work to attract moisture and hydrate your complexion.
Shop Summer Fridays Dream Oasis Hydration Serum at Space NK, £42
Biossance Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum
Another hydrating skin hero – this innovative serum is designed to draw in moisture while also encouraging the skin to become firmer. The naturally blue-hued copper peptide supports both collagen and elastin production to help the skin become firm and bouncy, while paracress extract works to help give a lifting effect on the complexion.
Shop Biossance Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum at Space NK, £52
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Resurfacing Body Scrub
Kate Somerville’s skincare acids are the stuff of legend, and now she’s extended her treatments to body care. This targeted body scrub provides triple-action exfoliation thanks to physical, chemical and enzymatic ingredients to remove dead skin. The result? Smoother, brighter and glowier-looking skin.
Shop Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Resurfacing Body Scrub at Space NK, £48
Images: courtesy of brands